Georgia Has 135 More Coronavirus Deaths And 15,920 New Cases

Friday, January 28, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 135 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,502.

There are 15,920 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,824,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 102,506, which is an increase of 278 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 11,544 cases, up 115; 106 deaths

Chattooga County: 4,957 cases, up 70; 101 deaths

Dade County: 2,354 cases, up 12; 23 deaths

Walker County: 12,544 cases, up 115; 152 deaths

Whitfield County: 26,043 cases, up 152; 345 deaths, up 5


January 28, 2022

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description ... (click for more)

A man at an apartment on Grove Street told police that when he arrived home he observed approximately four to five people attempting to break into his home. He was unable to provide any description of them. Police observed that his door was damaged and it appeared that someone had tried to force their way into his residence. There was another apartment in the same building that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Auburn Stuns Lady Vols, 71-61

Auburn, using a swarming, double-teaming defense forced Tennessee into 20 turnovers and won, 71-61, over the #4 Lady Vols. The game started with Tennessee 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference and Auburn 0-7. Tennessee led by a point at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 23-11 in the second quarter. The Lady Vols seemed on the verge of righting ... (click for more)

SoCon Win Streak Ends For UTC Women

Chattanooga’s women’s basketball team fell 76-53 to the Wofford Terriers inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. The Mocs dropped to 6-15, 4-2 SoCon as the Terriers snapped the Mocs’ four-game win streak. With the win, Wofford improves to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in league play. Abbey Cornelius posted a game-high 14 points. Karsen Murphy came off the bench ... (click for more)


