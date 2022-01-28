Georgia Has 135 More Coronavirus Deaths And 15,920 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 135 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,502.

There are 15,920 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,824,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 102,506, which is an increase of 278 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,544 cases, up 115; 106 deaths



Chattooga County: 4,957 cases, up 70; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,354 cases, up 12; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,544 cases, up 115; 152 deaths

Whitfield County: 26,043 cases, up 152; 345 deaths, up 5