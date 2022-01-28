 Friday, January 28, 2022 33.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Seeking Information On Missing Man, Stephen Hammontree, 49

Friday, January 28, 2022
Stephen Hammontree
The Dalton Police Department is investigating after a local man was reported missing by his family. 49 year old Stephen Hammontree has not been seen since Monday.

Mr. Hammontree was last seen by his wife when he was apparently leaving for work on Monday. He never arrived at his workplace, Dorsett Industries on May Street.

He was last seen driving his silver 2020 Nissan Altima with a GA Iraq War Veteran license plate #EUV117. He was last seen wearing a gray University of Georgia hoodie with the Bulldog mascot logo on the front. Mr. Hammontree is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr.

Hammontree is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.


