Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are no shelter options for her but would contact her later in the afternoon while on CIT co-responder duty to get her set up for housing. The officer gave her a blanket and other options to stay safe and warm for the night.

* * *

The owner of All American Tree said he was parked underneath I-24 at 2347 Rossville Blvd. to pick up an employee. He left his vehicle to retrieve the employee from his tent and, when he returned to the vehicle, the tools in the back had been stolen. The list of stolen tools are six Stihl chainsaws and one Stihl backpack blower totaling $5,350. The man will call back when he finds more serial numbers.

* * *

A man on Cloverdale Circle said his son came up to him and said the car was leaving the driveway. He went to investigate and found it had been stolen. He used his phone to track the vehicle as it went south and stopped receiving notifications shortly after police arrived. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and BOLO'd county wide. The car did not have keys with it and will not be able to be restarted once it is stopped. Police later recovered the car at 859 Vine St. unoccupied. Prints were taken and submitted. The owner was notified and arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle. It was cleared from NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to Fire Hall #5 at 2009 Vance Ave. to assist a citizen. Once on scene police spoke with a woman who said a friend of hers had dropped her off in the area after refusing to take her home. She was checked for any outstanding warrants and none were active at this time. She was transported to her residence without incident.



* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. told police graffiti was discovered on the Walgreens sign consisting of a symbol that read "Jerrl" with a circle below it in black paint. He said that graffiti has been discovered on the building as well as two other times over the last two months. He said the incident must have happened sometime between closing at 8 p.m. and opening at 8 a.m.

* * *

A woman on Graham Street said someone broke into her 2021 Toyota 4Runner and threw everything around. Her vehicle was locked but she found no damage. She doesn’t know how entry was gained. The only thing taken was her SunTrust debit card. She canceled the card and did not see any illegal transactions. The woman later called back and said she had acquired video footage of the incident. The video showed a dark, four-door sedan stop on the street. Three people of unknown race and gender got out of the vehicle and began checking vehicles. Unfortunately, the video did not capture clear enough footage of the incident to determine any identifying features of the suspects or vehicle.

* * *

A man on 7th Avenue told police a woman was inside and was looking for a man who was not there. The man said he wanted the woman to leave and wanted her trespassed. The officer spoke to the woman who said she was in the house when she walked in on two males doing things and got upset. She said when she became upset the man started pushing her out of the room. The woman didn’t have any visible marks from an altercation. The woman was run through NCIC and found she had a non-extradition warrant out of Georgia. She was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street called police and said two weeks ago she was stopped and had a fake drive out tag on her car. She said that the drive out tag that she got from T&T Motors had been stolen. She said she does not know when it was stolen. She bought the car on March 18, 2021 and has not registered it.

* * *

An employee of Dollar General at 2303 East 23rd St. told police a light-skinned black male took items from inside the store and left without paying. She showed police a photo of the suspect utilizing the store's security cameras. The employee saw the suspect had at least stolen a container of laundry detergent, however, is unsure of the other items. Police were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

* * *

Police received a phone call from the manager of the Courts at Waterford Apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road in regard to a theft in one of their storage units. A resident said he went to check his storage unit and noticed that someone had cut off his lock and stolen several tools and camping accessories. According to the victim, the loss is almost $1,800 worth of tools. No suspect information was provided. Due to the lack of serial numbers, the weapons were not listed in NCIC.

* * *

The owner of Kanku’s at 2413 4th Ave. said a window had been damaged on the front of the store. He told police that the damage was not there when he left, but that he does not believe anyone made entry into the store. Police saw the damage to the window as he described. He said the value of the window is approximately $700.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police he heard a noise on his front porch around 10:25 p.m. He checked his security camera and saw a white female walk onto his front porch and pull on his decorative lights, breaking off a section about four feet long. The suspect then walked back to the street and drove away in an older, dark-colored minivan. The man didn’t know the woman but she was the same one who attempted to steal Christmas trees from his front porch a few weeks ago.