IDB To Consider Memorandum With City On $125 Million In Huge Sewage Holding Tanks

The city's Industrial Development Board next Monday will consider a memorandum of understanding with the city for the design and construction of several huge sewage holding tanks.

Their cost is estimated to be $125 million.

Locations are West Chickamauga by I-75, 7148 Lee Highway and Pineville Road at Hudson Road.

They are designed to reduce or eliminate chronic sanitary sewer overflows into the Tennessee River.

The tanks are also designed to prevent moratoriums on sanitary sewer connections under the city's Consent Decree with EPA.

Similar tanks were started earlier near the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant.