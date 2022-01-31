3 Local Students Get Military Appointments

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Monday released the names of the 39 outstanding Tennesseans he has nominated this year for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies.

“America lives up to its namesake as ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ because of the men and women who pursue a career of military service,” said Senator Hagerty. “Each student I am nominating has demonstrated integrity, leadership, patriotism, and hard work and will undoubtedly be invaluable additions to our armed forces. I am proud of these Tennesseans for answering the worthy call to serve and deeply admire them for their dedication to our Nation.”

In order to be considered for a Congressional nomination to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies, an applicant must meet all of the eligibility criteria required by the respective Service Academy, as well as be at least 17 years of age, but not yet 23 by July 1 of the year he or she is admitted to the Service Academy, be a United States Citizen at the time he or she enters the Service Academy, and a legal resident of Tennessee, and be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents. For more information about the nomination process, please visit Hagerty's website.

Below are Senator Hagerty’s nominees for the Class of 2026:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Ansley Johns of Nashville

Caleb Hankemeier of Clarksville

Dagny Peters of Nashville

Darion Milner of Memphis

Gavin McCormick of Knoxville

Gracen Worley of Dandridge

Lawson Alder of Hendersonville

Paul Kronzer of Knoxville

Stephen Strickland of Nashville

Zachary Duessler of Clarksville

U.S. Military Academy

Beatrice Shea of Oak Ridge

Braden Whitman of College Grove

Bryson Lindeman of Lookout Mountain

Dylan Treece of Johnson City

Henry Rodgers of Franklin

Mason Skeeters of Nashville

Matthew Stroud of Memphis

Parker Walls of Franklin

Sophie Fernandez of Memphis

Ty Ezell of Sweetwater

U.S. Naval Academy

Adilynn Walker of Knoxville

Arturo "Max" Buenahora of Nashville

Colin McCormack of Arlington

Jacob Hernandez of Franklin

Mathew Sterchi of Knoxville

Michael Burd of Lakeland

Patrick Melton of Brentwood

Peter McKissack of Memphis

Samuel Brackett of Germantown

Virginia Johnson of Waverly

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Camren Stevenson of Paris

Dante Keoke of Hixson

Esteban Barbosa of Millington

John Ruleman of Memphis

Noah Felts of Thompson’s Station

Patrick Melton of Brentwood

Solomon Smith of Henderson

Virginia Johnson of Waverly

Zane Ferrying of Birchwood