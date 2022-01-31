3 Local Students Get Military Appointments

 Monday, January 31, 2022 38.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Monday released the names of the 39 outstanding Tennesseans he has nominated this year for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies.

“America lives up to its namesake as ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ because of the men and women who pursue a career of military service,” said Senator Hagerty. “Each student I am nominating has demonstrated integrity, leadership, patriotism, and hard work and will undoubtedly be invaluable additions to our armed forces. I am proud of these Tennesseans for answering the worthy call to serve and deeply admire them for their dedication to our Nation.”

In order to be considered for a Congressional nomination to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies, an applicant must meet all of the eligibility criteria required by the respective Service Academy, as well as be at least 17 years of age, but not yet 23 by July 1 of the year he or she is admitted to the Service Academy, be a United States Citizen at the time he or she enters the Service Academy, and a legal resident of Tennessee, and be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents. For more information about the nomination process, please visit Hagerty's website.

Below are Senator Hagerty’s nominees for the Class of 2026:

U.S. Air Force Academy
Ansley Johns of Nashville
Caleb Hankemeier of Clarksville
Dagny Peters of Nashville
Darion Milner of Memphis
Gavin McCormick of Knoxville
Gracen Worley of Dandridge
Lawson Alder of Hendersonville
Paul Kronzer of Knoxville
Stephen Strickland of Nashville
Zachary Duessler of Clarksville 

U.S. Military Academy
Beatrice Shea of Oak Ridge
Braden Whitman of College Grove
Bryson Lindeman of Lookout Mountain
Dylan Treece of Johnson City
Henry Rodgers of Franklin  
Mason Skeeters of Nashville
Matthew Stroud of Memphis
Parker Walls of Franklin                 
Sophie Fernandez of Memphis        
Ty Ezell of Sweetwater   

U.S. Naval Academy
Adilynn Walker of Knoxville
Arturo "Max" Buenahora of Nashville
Colin McCormack of Arlington
Jacob Hernandez of Franklin
Mathew Sterchi of Knoxville
Michael Burd of Lakeland   
Patrick Melton of Brentwood
Peter McKissack of Memphis
Samuel Brackett of Germantown
Virginia Johnson of Waverly

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Camren Stevenson of Paris
Dante Keoke of Hixson
Esteban Barbosa of Millington
John Ruleman of Memphis
Noah Felts of Thompson’s Station
Patrick Melton of Brentwood
Solomon Smith of Henderson
Virginia Johnson of Waverly
Zane Ferrying of Birchwood


January 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are ... (click for more)

1st Democratic Candidate Picks Up Papers For County Mayor; More Contenders Join The Field In County Commission Districts 5, 6

Matthew Adams is the first Democratic candidate to pick up for county mayor. Independent contenders are Richard D. Ford and David Tulis. Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp. Only Mr. Hullander and Ms. Smedley have qualified thus far. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17. In County Commission District 5, Phylicia Blackmon and Mike Greer have ... (click for more)

