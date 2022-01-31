Coty Wamp Says She Raises Twice As Much As Incumbent Pinkston; He Says With "Pledges" He Has More

Republican candidate for District Attorney Coty Wamp said she has raised over $130,000 since July 1, saying that is twice as much as incumbent DA Neal Pinkston.

She said, "My opponent raised $65,000."

DA Pinkston insisted he has raised more - counting pledges.

He stated, "Despite not yet launching my official re-election campaign, I have raised more than $134,000 in my bid to remain Hamilton County District Attorney."



In the first financial filing during campaign season, Citizens to Re-Elect Neal Pinkston reported $71,000 in the bank.

Mr.

Pinkston said, "An additional $63,000 in pledges is currently being collected, pushing the total raised so far to $134,000."

Ms. Wamp said, "It is unprecedented for a non-incumbent candidate to raise twice as much as the incumbent in a Republican primary.

“Our fundraising mirrors our momentum. I am humbled that hundreds of hard-working members of this community have contributed financially to our mission. It’s time for change. Our county has seen unbelievable progress in the last decade, with the exception of criminal justice.

"The District Attorney’s Office, under my leadership, will have entirely new priorities. My fundraising success is just one of many signs that the status quo is being rejected.”

She said as of Jan. 15, she had officially raised $130,522.