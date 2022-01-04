 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 44.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Injured In House Fire On Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

A woman was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after escaping her burning Chattanooga home.

At 7:36 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Doolittle Street following reports that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon CFD’s arrival, the resident was outside and received first aid on the scene. She was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters found flames visible from the front of the home and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the residence. They launched a fire attack, but struggled with interior firefighting efforts due to the extreme amount of contents in the home. Blue Shift companies were on the scene for several hours as they worked to get the fire under control and dealt with smoldering debris. Firefighters were rotated in and out to allow them some time to rest from the taxing operations. Additional personnel responded to the scene to provide extra support.

The home and contents are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Quint 6, Engine 4, Squad 7, Quint 10, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue), CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County’s Rehab Unit, HCEMS and CPD responded. 


Police Blotter: Resident Wants Homeless Man Removed From Behind His House; Person Of Interest Trapped After Power Pole Suspiciously Falls Causing $20,000 In Damage

Trent Legra, 21, Arrested For Fatal Accident In October

Park Oak And Park Crest Apartment Complexes Sell For $32.5 Million


Police Blotter: Resident Wants Homeless Man Removed From Behind His House; Person Of Interest Trapped After Power Pole Suspiciously Falls Causing $20,000 In Damage

A resident on Pe erless Avenue told police there was a homeless man living behind his residence. He said the man was loud, and he was concerned about him being so close to his house. The officer talked to the homeless man and he agreed to leave in the morning. * * * A man on Rossville Boulevard said someone got into his vehicle and stole his Glock 43. He said there were no ... (click for more)

Trent Legra, 21, Arrested For Fatal Accident In October

Trent Legra, 21, has been arrested for a fatal accident that happened on Oct. 21, on Hixson Pike. Legra is charged with v ehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of aggravated assault by recklessness, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving and speeding. A 41-year-old woman was killed in the accident. (click for more)

State Of Tennessee Now Offers 2 Departments Of Education

The continuing proliferation of COVID variants and associated rising infections has resulted in a unique opportunity for elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education students to receive a free course in otherwise-pretty-boring math department statistics instruction, all sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee Department of Health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


