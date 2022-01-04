Woman Injured In House Fire On Tuesday Morning

A woman was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after escaping her burning Chattanooga home.

At 7:36 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Doolittle Street following reports that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon CFD’s arrival, the resident was outside and received first aid on the scene. She was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters found flames visible from the front of the home and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the residence. They launched a fire attack, but struggled with interior firefighting efforts due to the extreme amount of contents in the home. Blue Shift companies were on the scene for several hours as they worked to get the fire under control and dealt with smoldering debris. Firefighters were rotated in and out to allow them some time to rest from the taxing operations. Additional personnel responded to the scene to provide extra support.

The home and contents are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Quint 6, Engine 4, Squad 7, Quint 10, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue), CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County’s Rehab Unit, HCEMS and CPD responded.