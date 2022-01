Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

4611 WOODMOORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



BRISTER, JERMAINE

2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



CROSS, NICHAELA S

7447 DAVIS MILL CIR.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES1911 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADANIEL, BRENDA GAIL1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)DOTY, CHRISTIAN CHASE6115 LOTTIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADULGAR, KYLE EDWIN410 BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTELLISON, JAMES DAVID5806 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000)ERWIN, MARIE LOUISE1120 N HAWTHORNEST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000FLEMING, KARL E4883 RANCO CIRCLE #3 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONFORD, PEGGY ANN1419 CARAMEK CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064232Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILREATH, BRITTANY NICOLE324 TAYLOR BROOME ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARVEY, TARA FAYE410 BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTHIGDON, SONYA L1714 HOURGLASS PT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOFF, DENZEL36 GRAY ST. IRVINGTON, 07111Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYLALONE, NATHAN BERNARD612 FOREST AVENIUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONLOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062616Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCWHORTER, JEREMY BERNARD4806 SYLVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTPARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL904 ARLINGTON AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPATTERSON-JOHNSON, EMMANUEAL URAIH616 WEST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTPORTER, TOMMY CURTIS6943 TAILWINDS DR HARRISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00QUARLES, KENNETH COLMAN2356 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSHIFFLETT, ROY LENNY1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE1115 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215877Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, LATUNYA SHARI823 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023710Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTRO, JESSICA BROOKE9144 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373419704Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALL, MICHAEL JUSTIN9404 SEASONS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSWELLS, ANISSA MONAE2300 WILSON ST APT #7D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1.000WILSON, CAITLIN OLIVIA6939 BAYRIDGE ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV