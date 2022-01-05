Demetrus Coonrod Appointed To Serve On National League Of Cities’ PSCP Committee

Chattanooga District 9 City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilwoman Coonrod was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Ga.



“I’m humbled by this recognition and look forward to working through these tough issues on behalf of Chattanooga residents as we push for real solutions to the public safety challenges that affect each and every one of us,” Ms. Coonrod said. “The whole community must play a role in crime prevention, from how we raise our kids, to the education they receive, to the training and job opportunities that they have access to as they grow up. Only together can we make a difference.”



As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Councilwoman Coonrod will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.



“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Councilwoman Coonrod serve on the PSCP committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”



The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Joel Navarro, council member in Tempe, Az., Vice Chair Brian Kazy, council member in Cleveland, Oh., and Vice Chair Willie Lightfoot, council vice president of Rochester, N.Y.



For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

