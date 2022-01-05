 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Demetrus Coonrod Appointed To Serve On National League Of Cities’ PSCP Committee

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Chattanooga District 9 City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilwoman Coonrod was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Ga.

“I’m humbled by this recognition and look forward to working through these tough issues on behalf of Chattanooga residents as we push for real solutions to the public safety challenges that affect each and every one of us,” Ms. Coonrod said. “The whole community must play a role in crime prevention, from how we raise our kids, to the education they receive, to the training and job opportunities that they have access to as they grow up. Only together can we make a difference.”

As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Councilwoman Coonrod will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Councilwoman Coonrod serve on the PSCP committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Joel Navarro, council member in Tempe, Az., Vice Chair Brian Kazy, council member in Cleveland, Oh., and Vice Chair Willie Lightfoot, council vice president of Rochester, N.Y.

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Prescription Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again at the same pharmacy. The incident happened at the Kroger pharmacy on West Walnut Avenue in November. The pharmacy received a prescription by fax for a medication containing codeine ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Bank Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was unsuccessful in this case, the victim's account was later ripped off elsewhere for $4,000 and investigators believe the two incidents are related. The suspect was recorded by bank surveillance ... (click for more)

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


