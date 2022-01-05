No Snow On Thursday Morning, But Forecasters Say Small Amount Is Coming; Low Around 16 Expected; Many Schools, Government Offices Closed

Chattanooga skies broke clear on Thursday morning, but forecasters said some wintry precipitation was possible later in the day.

Officials said, "Snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch in lower elevations, and up to two inches in higher elevations. Light ice accumulations possible in higher elevations."

The Chattanooga Area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday as some wintry precipitation is possible in the Southern valley of East Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

A low on Thursday night of around 18 degrees is expected. That is revised from an earlier forecast of 16 degrees.

The advisory is for 10 a.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday.

Slippery road conditions are expected later in the day, leading to the closing of many schools, including the Hamilton County Schools.

Other schools closing Thursday include Cleveland, Dayton, Grundy County, Marion County, Meigs County and Sequatchie County. Bradley, Polk and McMinn County Schools will be closed through Friday.

All city buildings will be closed Friday to help keep employees and the public safe. City employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, while essential-service employees are expected to report as usual.

The Beer and Wrecker Board meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.

County offices are open.

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has readied the following materials and equipment to handle winter weather on 1/6/22:



15,000 gallons of salt brine in holding tanks

1 - 4,000 gallon trailer mounted tank

8 - 1,035 gallon truck-mounted tanks

5,000 tons of salt (for spreaders and brine operation)

300 tons of sand for spreaders

10 trucks with spreaders

2 Wheel Loaders (to load trucks with spreaders)

Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, in all West, Middle and East Tennessee state offices.

State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available.

Hamilton County Public Work Crews are on standby anticipating today’s bad weather.

Fourteen trucks are positioned at three strategic locations across the county ready to clear roads as needed.

Wednesday, work crews spread brine throughout major Hamilton County roadways in anticipation of the predicted bad weather.

Hamilton County has 2,000 tons of salt and 800 tons of sand in inventory as well as slightly under 15,000 gallons of brine ready for not only today’s weather challenge, but for the rest of the winter.

Walker Transit will be closed Thursday due to the potential for slick travel conditions. The Roper route will continue to run.

Catoosa County Transit will not operate Thursday because of the forecast for wintry weather

The afternoon cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Thursday, at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. are being moved to Thursday, Jan. 27, at the same time.

The morning cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Friday, at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. are being moved to Friday, Jan. 28, at the same time.

