DA Neal Pinkston Honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston was honored at the annual Tennessee Statewide Night of Remembrance and Awards Ceremony. During that ceremony, the Tennessee chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) awarded General Pinkston with the 2021 East Tennessee Excellence Award. General Pinkston said he was humbled and honored to receive the award, which he said would have never been possible without the Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the entire Chattanooga Police Department and other participating agencies.



“Drunk driving investigation and prosecution, including the efforts involved in the Janet Hinds trial, was a total team effort between law enforcement and our local prosecutors,” said General Pinkston. “That’s why I’ve decided to dedicate this award to the Chattanooga Police Department and it’s traffic unit, in memory of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.” On Sept. 25, 2021, a jury found Janet Hinds guilty on several counts, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, in the February 2019 death of Officer Nicholas Galinger.



General Pinkston presented his award Wednesday to Interim Police Chief Eric Tucker. “I am handing over this award to your department for safe-keeping,” General Pinkston said to Chief Tucker. “It’s in honor of Officer Galinger and it rightfully belongs at 3410 Amnicola Highway.”

