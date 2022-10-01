Police Blotter: Woman Loses Her Mother's-In-Law Car; Woman Thinks Neighbor Stole Her Lawn Chair

A woman was at Bargain Hunt at 5230 Highway 153 and was using her mother's-in-law vehicle. The woman was shopping with her daughter. She said the keys were set down while they were looking at sunglasses. When she went back to find them they were no longer there. The woman said she looked for approximately two hours before having someone come to pick her up, while leaving the vehicle in the parking lot. The woman returned the following morning to get the car and it was no longer there. An officer spoke with the vehicle owner over the phone and she wanted to report the vehicle as stolen and would prosecute for the theft. The owner said there were no identifying features, stickers, decals, damage, or window tint on the vehicle. Vehicle was entered into NCIC.

On routine patrol an officer saw the glass of the City Electric Supply at 1515 Central Ave. was damaged to where a person could possibly enter into the building. The officer notified the responsible party of the business of the damage. He said they had it taped up but he didn’t know that it had fallen out. He said he would be in to fix it soon. Police looked inside the business to see if anyone was inside and didn’t see anyone. The owner also said that they had an alarm. The alarm to the business was not tripped. Police can assume that no one made entry into the building.

An officer reported a suspicious vehicle at Howard High School, 2610 Market St. While patrolling the area, police observed a white vehicle, parked in the south parking lot, away from all of the school buildings. Upon approach, police noted that the car was unoccupied and had no tag. Police ran the VIN and showed that the previous registration had expired in 2018. The dashboard on the vehicle, a white Buick LeSabre, was also lifted on the front. The car wasn’t reported stolen, so it was left as is.

While on routine patrol an officer saw a motorcycle that had never been parked on E. 11th Street before. The motorcycle was not reported stolen and was registered to a man from Copperhill. The bike was parked legally.

Police responded to an alarm call at Porter Warner Industries. The alarm company told police there was motion detected in the maintenance area. Upon arrival, police noted that the entry gate from E. 38th Street had been wedged and officers were able to easily get into the fence and onto the property. Police cleared the property and found no other signs of forced entry. CPD Dispatch attempted to call the owner last listed, but the number was out of service. Dispatch also attempted to call the alarm company back multiple times, but was hung up on each time. Without knowing if the damaged property is old or new, police are unable to document any vandalism without an owner to make contact with.

An officer saw an open door of a building under construction on Williams Street. Police conducted a building search due to recent thefts in the area. No one was found inside the building.

Police responded to the car wash at 602 Commercial Lane. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a homeless woman and man. The car wash manager wanted them to leave. They complied and left the property.

A man on Norcross Road told police he ran out of gas and ran into a ditch. Tommy's Towing was called to pull out the vehicle. The vehicle sustained no damage.

An officer recognized a white male wearing a green shirt and carrying a red backpack as someone who had been banned a few nights ago by mall security. The man was at Barnes & Noble at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. He had been pointed out to the officer by the mall security supervisor inside the mall the day before but the officer had been unable to track him down at the time. The officer spoke with the man and found that he was not the same individual who had been trespassed two nights ago. The officer verified the man’s identity and found he had no warrants. He was released with no further police action being taken. The officer notified mall security that this man was not the banned individual to prevent any further unnecessary police contact with him.

A woman told police she discovered a fraudulent withdrawal had been made on her Regions Bank checking account the day before. She then found out that someone had made a fake check for $383.65 and then cashed it on her account by mobile or online transaction. She showed police a copy of the fake check that she got from her bank which says "Pay To Purple Bridge Media, LLC Charge To (her husband’s name)". Her husband is on the checking account. All of the other info on it is false and she has no idea who is doing this.

A woman called police about the speed trap camera at 2626 Hixson Pike. She was curious if her daughter or her would get points on their licenses. The officer told the woman that she and her daughter will not receive points on their licenses because of the camera.

A woman on Dayton Boulevard called police about a stolen lawn chair. She said when she came outside to do yard work that morning, she realized one of her lawn chairs was gone. She described it as "one of those red normal lawn chairs" and did not give a value to the chair when asked. She believes a neighbor might have taken the chair, however there is no evidence or identifying information.