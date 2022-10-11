Popular Dentist Lived Over 30 Years In House He Built On Cameron Hill; Didn't Want To Leave

A popular Chattanooga dentist lived over 30 years in a house he built near the summit of historic Cameron Hill. Urban Renewal finally forced Dr. Forrest Whitthorne Meacham out, and it was said he never got over the forced removal.

Dr. Meacham was a native of Williamson County, the son of Matthew Alexander Meacham and Alice Breckenridge Kirby. He made his way to Chattanooga in 1901. His brother, Cowan White Kirby Meacham, was an attorney. Another brother was Dr. M.A. Meacham. Another family member, Ellis Kirby Meacham, was an attorney who became city judge. He wrote three Napoleonic era nautical adventures.

Forrest Meacham graduated from the Vanderbilt University Dental School. Afterward, he set up his practice at the Miller Building. He married Reva Ott on Aug. 10, 1904.

Dr. Meacham gravitated to Cameron Hill soon after he came to town. In 1905, he and his new bride were at 413 W. Fifth St. He afterward lived at 613 Carlile Place across from the West-Ellis Hospital. Later, the Meachams were even higher on the hill at 622 Carlile. Joseph H. Buchholz, president of the Chattanooga Taxicab Co., first lived at the 622 Carlile address. He was also secretary of the Chattanooga Bottle and Glass Manufacturing Co. and was manager of the bottling department at the Chattanooga Brewing Co. Carlile Place was a section of West Ninth Street.

Around 1930, Dr. Meacham built his own Cameron Hill residence. It was at 400 Cameron St. which clung to the edge of the heights at Boynton Park at the north end of Cameron Hill.

The Meachams lived there until the forced evacuation. His friends said he never got over having to leave his beloved Cameron Hill.