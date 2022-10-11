 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Davis Lundy
Davis Lundy

Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law.

Mayor Wamp said, "“Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed in his apparent lack of judgment. Mr. Lundy offered his resignation earlier today, which I accepted. I’m encouraged by the talented team we are building to lead county government into the future and we won’t be slowed by this regrettable distraction.”

In an incident on Thursday just before 11 p.m., an officer said he was traveling in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway when he observed a maroon Jeep. He said he followed the vehicle to Apison Pike. While behind the vehicle, the officer said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep. 

He initiated a traffic stop at 9416 Apison Pike.

When the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver got completely out of the vehicle, the officer said. He was told to get back in the vehicle. The officer said he did not completely get back inside.

The officer said he approached the vehicle and identified the driver after he handed over his driver's license. He said he informed him that the reason for the stop was due to smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer said he asked Lundy to exit the vehicle, but he continued to try to get back inside. He said officers continued to give him commands to step away from the vehicle. After three or four commands, he finally stepped in front of the patrol car, it was stated.

The officer said he needed to search inside the vehicle, and he said Lundy stated he did not mind. He said there was nothing illegal inside. He said he had smoked before he left his home an hour and a half earlier.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found 0.7 grams of suspected marijuana underneath the driver front seat, a half glass that contained red wine in the cup holder, an open glass bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, and a glass jar of 22.3 grams of suspected marijuana on the passenger rear floor.

He said Lundy stated that he had been at Beef O'Brady's, where he had an alcoholic drink and then poured a glass of wine in his vehicle when he left the restaurant. He admitted to officers that he took a few drinks of the wine while he was driving.

The officer said Lundy performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He declined to consent to breath and/or blood tests. A search warrant for a blood draw was issued.

Lundy, 67, was placed into custody and his Jeep was towed.

 


October 12, 2022

Dalton Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car Are Found

October 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Wandering In Office Stuffs Paper Towels In Door Jam To Prevent It From Locking; Man Scammed Of $8,000 In Gift Cards

October 12, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/12/22


Two teen girls who Dalton Police said stole a family member's car and ran away have been found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. The vehicle ... (click for more)

An employee at Tennessee Community Counseling Services, 951 Eastgate Loop, told police she was watching a woman walking around inside her buildingwho did not have permission to be there. Police ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car Are Found

Two teen girls who Dalton Police said stole a family member's car and ran away have been found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. The vehicle was found wrecked on Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls were believed to still be in the greater Atlanta area, possibly in Clayton County, at the time. The incident began when the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Wandering In Office Stuffs Paper Towels In Door Jam To Prevent It From Locking; Man Scammed Of $8,000 In Gift Cards

An employee at Tennessee Community Counseling Services, 951 Eastgate Loop, told police she was watching a woman walking around inside her buildingwho did not have permission to be there. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was told she could wait inside the building for a ride that apparently never came; however, it is believed that she placed paper towels inside the side ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Stay Calmly On Course In Midst Of Bama Hoopla

After Tennessee routed LSU last Saturday, Jabari Small pulled back the curtain to commend an intangible quality behind the show of force, one he described as essential to the Vols performance. “The only thing that gives us confidence,” the junior running back said, “is our work-ethic.” Small’s big-top reference likely included the team’s weekly preparation. In this case, ... (click for more)

Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and developer Duane Horton said "The Outpost" will be really special. He said the elite golf course designers working on the project "believe it could be a site for a PGA Major." Mr. Horton said, "In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors