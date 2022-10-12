Police Blotter: Woman Wandering In Office Stuffs Paper Towels In Door Jam To Prevent It From Locking; Man Scammed Of $8,000 In Gift Cards

An employee at Tennessee Community Counseling Services, 951 Eastgate Loop, told police she was watching a woman walking around inside her buildingwho did not have permission to be there. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was told she could wait inside the building for a ride that apparently never came; however, it is believed that she placed paper towels inside the side door jam to prevent the door from locking. The employee said she did not wish to prosecute, but she wanted the woman trespassed from the premises. Police criminally trespassed the woman and told her that if she came back on the premises she would be arrested and taken to jail.

A man at W. 26th Street/Chestnut Street told police overnight some items were taken out of his vehicle. He said there were no signs of forced entry and the suspect may have gotten in through a broken window he previously had. He said there was a phone and three machete-style knives taken from his vehicle.

A man at Arbor Hills Apartments on Highway 58 told police he ordered an Apple iPad, keyboard, and pencil online. He said he then received the order (package) by UPS and the keyboard and pencil were in the box, but the iPad was not in there. He's not sure if someone at Apple just didn’t put it in the box or if it was stolen at some point while it was in transit by UPS.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Cypress Street Court. A woman told police she was asking a man to leave her apartment and return her key. The man was allegedly refusing to return her apartment key. Police spoke with the man and he gave the woman her key back and the two were separated without incident.

Police were called to Mariscos Vallarta restaurant, 2318 Shallowford Village Dr., to assist a woman. Police found a visibly intoxicated woman, who requested police give her a ride home. Police transported the woman to her home on Lake Meadows Drive without incident.

A man on Kemp Drive told police he was awakened by the sound of a brick being thrown through one of the front windows of his residence. Police observed a broken perimeter window with a brick lying on the ground beneath it. There is no suspect information.

An anonymous caller reported she was in a disorder with another woman at a residence on S. Watkins Street. Police spoke with the other woman, who said she and the caller had been in a verbal disorder. Police attempted to speak with the caller but due to aggression towards police, no identifying information could be obtained. The caller became standoffish when police asked for information regarding the report she wished to have made. At the time of this incident both the

caller and the other woman had separated and the disorder had concluded.

A man told police he had rented two rooms at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. He said he was using one room and was letting friends use the other. He said in order to check out, both of his rooms needed to be empty and the friends staying in the other room were refusing to leave. Police verified with security that the other room was indeed in the man's name. Police spoke with the occupants of that room and had all of them exit the room. Hotel security turned off the doors keys. All the guests left the area.

A man on Winchester Street told police that around 4 a.m. the security camera on his garage

was activated by two people attempting to get into his parked vehicle. The man did have the video on his phone. When reviewing the footage, the people were captured only as two dark silhouettes. The lights of a vehicle that had parked at the end of the driveway could also be seen. The man said that his vehicle was locked, so they never made entry, and the vehicle was not damaged in any way. The video offered no suspect or vehicle information, however, he did want to report the suspicious activity.

An employee of Fabric Coin Laundry 5310 Brainerd Road, told police that a man was on the side of the building messing around with the trash bin and he wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man, who said that he was cleaning up trash in the parking lot and had permission from the owner. Police told the man that he was now banned from the premises and criminally trespassed. Police told him that if he returned he would be arrested.

A caller from a residence on Park Avenue told police he was in a disorder involving a weapon at the residence. The caller told police he would wait for them at the barber shop at McCallie and Magnolia Street. The caller told police someone pulled a stick on him. The barber shop was found to be closed when police arrived, and no one was in the area, nor did anyone flag police down. Police then responded to the residence on Park Avenue and spoke to the caller's father, who said he did not know where his son was, nor was he aware that any disorder had taken place. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the caller.

A man on Dalefield Lane told police he had received two separate calls; one from a number in Texas and the other from a number in Virginia, with one person claiming to be a guy by the name of "Murphy" and the other an officer of the Federal Trade Commission. The man was told there was some type of issue with his account and he would need to purchase several gift cards to keep his account from being locked. He said he traveled to multiple different stores and bought a total of 22 various gift cards totaling around $8,000. He said he gave the card information over the phone to the person on the line. He said afterwards he realized it may be a scam and plans to go to his bank in the coming days to speak with a representative. Police informed him that it was a scam and what to look for in the future.