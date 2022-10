Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, PABLO

1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044354

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BUTLER, JASON WAYNE

5112 SKILLERN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



CARTER, KHALIA Q

8264 ELLI PLAZA PLACE APT.18 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH



CASCONE, KRYSTAL ANN

2125 REED LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

7102 Tyner Crossing Dr Chattanooga, 374211097

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN

1615 HEATHER ST SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 374124211

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



GOFF, JOSHUA STEPHEN

789 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433639

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE

153 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH

9749 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 373639339

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

3807 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, PENNEY WYVONNE

1051 SCOTT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KIMSEY, HEATHER DAWN

5710 WHITTENBERG ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOUGH, HARLEY DION

1416 HAPPY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CATALYTIC CONVERTERS (POSSESSION OF)



LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD

2134 MAVRICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST



MANASCO, CALESTA JO

1733 RAYJO CIRCLE EAST BRANIERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, KENNETH TYRONE

6811 DEERWOOD DR.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARTINEZ-ESCOBAR, RICARDO ALFRE1350 VIRGINIA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAZARIEGOS, FRANCIS322 KILINE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, IRYE RAIN641 PEQUEA BLVD PEQUEA, 17565Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNEWKIRK, TERRY JEKANO510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215862Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENN, BRITTANEY JOHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ-MEJIA, ALEYDA HOJANA208 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROBINSON, BRITNIE8632 SURRY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSANCHEZ, MAYRANI1914 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSELF, MARTIN MATTHEW181 ACORN OAKS CIR APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSHORT, CODY JAMES4718 CURTIS CIR RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, JENNIFER RENEA8218 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSUNDERWOOD, WILLIAM EARL408 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWWALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, AMY RENEE126 CHRIS LANE CHICKAMAUGA,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEWILLIAMS, KEVIN LAMONT2007 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, CARISSA J727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCT