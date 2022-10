Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 10-16:

DUQUE MELISSA MARIE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

SHRUM JAMES SETH W/M 36 MISD OFFICER MILLER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED x2, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED TAG, NO INSURANCE

FIELDS BRITNI LASHAE W/F 27 MISD SELF SIMPLE ASSAULT

BROWN JONATHAN CRAIG W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER HILL BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

JOHNSON JOSHUA PAUL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MURPHY ANGEL WIND W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II

TURNER TIFFANY CAMILLE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER RUSS THEFT BY CONVERSION

LUMAN JONATHAN DALE W/M 68 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BREWINGTON MACORD LAWRENCE- VINCETN W/M 20 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES TO PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 21, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DALTON REBECCA LEANN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF METH, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MOTLEY KENNY ALLEN W/M 44 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, NO LICENSE PLATE

DURDEN MATHEW ALEXANDER W/M 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE BY PERSON UNDER 21, DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FRAZIER JAMES FRANKLIN W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED SODOMY x4, AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY x3, CHILD MOLESTATION x2, AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION, ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES

MCGLAMERY COLLEN LEE W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

TEEMS SCONDA NICOLE W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SALES EMMANI DESHEA B/F 20 MISD OFFICER ALFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

CLAYTON BERRY ALAN W/M 65 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

POWELL HOWARD WESLEY W/M 54 MISD OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION

MAYES COLLIN ISAIAH W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSS. OF SCHEUDULE I WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

ALLEN RACHEL ANN W/F 32 MISD OFFICER HAVEN ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST, FTA

LOGAN MICHAEL BRANDON W/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI – DRUGS, SUSPENDED LICENSE, FTML

PEARSON PHILLIP DEAN W/M 42 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI

YARBER JONATHAN LUKE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICHLE

GREEN SHAWN DAVID W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GOSS DRAKE KENDRICK W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER CAMP IDENITY FRAUD

PRYOR DESMOND JAVON B/M 21 MISD OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA

MCGREGOR LOVIE DENISE W/F 57 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA

KILGORE WILLIAM TIMOTHY W/M 44 MISD OFFICER BREWER DUI

ARNOLD WILLIAM DAVID W/M 73 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA

SMITH RICO B/M 39 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS PUI

SAMSING ALLEN LLOYD W/M 66 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION

LIAINA TAVITA DAVID H/M 41 OFFICER DAVIS HOLD FOR CATOOSA COUNTY

ARNOLD GLENN AVID W/M 73 OFFICER DOOLEY RETURN FROM CHI

DAWSON JERRY WAYNE WM 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PADGETT WILLIAM MARION W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SEIB BRANDON WALKTON W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION

WILLIAMS CASEY JAY W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SMITH FTA

COPELAND JACOB GREGORY W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS SCH II, POSS FIREARM BY FELON DURING CRIME

FORD JOSEPH HENRY W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS FTA, BOND SURRENDER

NORWOOD IAN MICHELLE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER HENRY PROBATION VIOLATION

GORDON BRIAN DANIEL W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON THEFT BY TAKING, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD, EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY PERSON

MCGREGOR MICHAEL EDWARD W/M 36 -- OFFICER WOOD RETURN FROM DOCTOR

VANDERGRIFF TRACY DAWN W/F 53 -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM DOCTOR

GLADDEN CARIE NICHOLE W/F 43 -- OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SHEELER CHRIS MIKE W/M 39 -- OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SCRUDGINS KAYLA MARIE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER YOUNG DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, CELL PHONE VIOLATION, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

DUNN TABATHA LASHAE W/F 31 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA x6, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 43 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTANE LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

LATIMORE QUINCY ORLANDO B/M 43 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA-ROSSVILLE

SMITH BROOKE NICHOLE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER

SMITH MICHAEL LEE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTANE LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CUNNINGHAM MADISON TAYLOR W/F 24 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VICENTE JULIO VICENTE H/M 46 MISD OFFICER BROWN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS

COLE JER’MICHAEL LEE’GREGORY B/M 23 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 ----- SELF SANCTION

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 ----- SELF SANCTION

HARTLEY STACEY ANN W/F 54 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

PARKER MICHAEL WAYNE W/M 60 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

THOMPSON JESSICA ERIN W/F 27 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

MULL JOSHUA LEIGH W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER SMALL PROBATION VIOLATION

BURTON DUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER GILREATH SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA

GREEN AARON WILLIAM W/M 30 MISD OFFICER RUSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WHITE HUNTER SCOTT W/M 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, IMPROPER PARKING

REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FTA

DOCKERY DAMON DURANE W/M 23 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, NO LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

ALLRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION

ELLIS BRANDON RAY W/M 38 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY FTA

PENNEY GREGORY THOMAS W/M 51 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MULL KRISTINE MARIE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAG, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

BROOME TERRI NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER GALYON FTA

KENDRICK STANLEY EUGENE W/M 46 MISD OFFICER WALTHOR SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING

TUMBLIN CORY LEE W/M 28 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

CRICKENBERGER KASEY NMN W/F 26 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA

BRADLEY CHARLES DYLAN WM 20 FELONY SELF PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA