Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

Colton Moore Announces He And His Campaign Are Leaving PayPal

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. ... (click for more)

Georgia state Senate-Elect Colton Moore announced his departure from PayPal, which instituted a "woke" policy that charges users $2,500 for sharing what they deemed to be “intolerance” and “misinformation.” ... (click for more)