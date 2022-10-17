Colton Moore Announces He And His Campaign Are Leaving PayPal

Georgia state Senate-Elect Colton Moore announced his departure from PayPal, which instituted a "woke" policy that charges users $2,500 for sharing what they deemed to be “intolerance” and “misinformation.”

Mr. Moore said, “PayPal’s policy is an assault on the values and principles that make America great. Our country was founded on the right to free speech, and a monetary charge of $2,500 is a tremendous fee to pay for exercising your First Amendment right.

"I am proud to announce that my campaign and I will no longer be using PayPal’s services, and I urge my friends, family members, and supporters to join me in boycotting woke corporations that target America-loving conservatives who refuse to repeat the dictated script and deleting the PayPal app.

"While PayPal has since backtracked their un-American anti-free speech policy, we must make corrupt woke corporations pay when they attack our constitutionally protected, God-given rights.Corporations don’t run this country. Governments don’t run this country. We The People run this country, and it’s time we take America back from the woke radical left.”