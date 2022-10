Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, TAMMY DENISE

921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

4708 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON

1916 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041436

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONNER, JAYWAAN ANTONIO

4018 KIRKMAN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON3814 JUAN DAN TRAIL EAST DALE, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFARROW, DARRELL GREGORY8300 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191121Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OVER 10000 )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGARRETT, KELLIE RHEA7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAVITT, RONALD EDWARD795 BAIL RD CLEVELAND, 37342Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDGREEN, JANIAH NEESHA3908 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILL, JIMMY LEBRON2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHILLARD, DARLENE6107 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 373416925Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORJOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1406 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431512Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTJORDAN, TRAVIS RAY21991 ALABAMA HWY 117 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)LANGER, JOSEPH AARON1007 PAYNE LANE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN GONZALEZ, NICOLAS ISMAELAge at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAXWELL, VANESSA LEE1106 JD NEIL ROAD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ, ESTRELLA2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, ORYAN DESHA6345 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTOATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072815Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTORTIZ-RIVERA, RUBELINO EDILIO2823 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD1903 EAST 31ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ VENTURA, FRANKLIN ROBIN1900 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIREZ, JOEL2619 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREED, CHARLES EDWARD1207 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTREED, RAVEEN4502 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRICKS, BRIANA7255 LEE HWY APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO3005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEBASTIAN, BRYAN ARIEN98 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINERDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR (DUI)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENTSECUNDA, CALLIE CAILIN3356 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN5121 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, DONNIE LEE323 W CLOUD SPRINGS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL1228 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES191 US 41 HWY RINGGOLD, 37036Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATUCKER, DELTA EUGENE1814 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATKINS, TRACY LAVETTE3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILKEY, DAVID RICHARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS8415 SKYBROOK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)