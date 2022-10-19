 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Weather

Wesley Beck Arrested In Bradley County For Stabbing Cliff Owen

Wesley Beck
Wesley Beck was arrested for a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning in Bradley County.

A 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road.

 

Deputies responded to the scene only to discover a vacant home and the apparent evidence of a struggle. Deputies soon learned the victim of the stabbing was transported to Tennova Hospital, and later flown to Erlanger for treatment. 

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation of this incident.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Beck entered the home on Calhoun Road which was occupied by four other adults and two children. While in the home, a struggle ensued between Beck and two men. During the struggle, Beck used a knife against the victim, Cliff Owen.

 

After the incident, all parties left the residence. 

 

Beck was later located, arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. 


Wesley Beck Arrested In Bradley County For Stabbing Cliff Owen


Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would ... (click for more)

Woman Arrested After Showing Up Uninvited In Cleveland Home Early In The Morning

A Frontage Road family was awakened at 4:28 a.m. on Monday, by a complete stranger who entered their home, turned on the bedroom lights where they were sleeping and stood in the room. The homeowners were understandably startled, yet poised enough to eventually convince the woman to leave. No person was injured during this incident. When Bradley County deputies arrived, ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)

UTC's Ekern Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga’s Caroline Ekern earned back-to-back shutouts last week and was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced. Ekern has made 12 starts this season with six shutouts on the year. She recorded two saves Friday in the Mocs 1-0 win over Western Carolina on a thrilling goal in the final seconds. Two days later she was back in ... (click for more)


