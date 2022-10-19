Wesley Beck Arrested In Bradley County For Stabbing Cliff Owen

Wesley Beck was arrested for a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning in Bradley County.

A 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road.

Deputies responded to the scene only to discover a vacant home and the apparent evidence of a struggle. Deputies soon learned the victim of the stabbing was transported to Tennova Hospital, and later flown to Erlanger for treatment.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation of this incident.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Beck entered the home on Calhoun Road which was occupied by four other adults and two children. While in the home, a struggle ensued between Beck and two men. During the struggle, Beck used a knife against the victim, Cliff Owen.

After the incident, all parties left the residence.

Beck was later located, arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.