 Thursday, October 20, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE 
274 COUNTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON 
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT 
1000 CRUTCHFIELD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE 
373 HORSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL 
269 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

COE, LATONYA DENISE 
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEVARIE, REINARD ALBERTO 
914 BRYANT DRIVE NORTH PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DODD, DREYION 
50 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307417359 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

FORD, MINDY MARIE 
6809 FRENCH QURTER COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE 
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREENE, JOHN WESLEY 
5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112583 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GREER, LANIQUE SHANEA 
7617 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

GRIDER, RANDALL SCOTT 
4743 DEANNE LN APT 201 HIXSON, 373435280 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, MICHAEL LEE 
110 BELL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL 
1235 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JACKSON, QUINCEY CHRISTINE 
217 SWEETLAND DRIVE UNIT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RUNNING A RED LIGHT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JONES, JERRY L 
1714 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOLIADKO, PERRI JO 
5465 B TALLANT VIEW TER OOLTEWAH, 373638136 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOGAN, FELIX 
306 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCCANE, CAREEN 
2105 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCCLURE, HOLLY LEANN 
160 HILLTOP DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MITCHELL, DIAMOND A 
3011 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOORE, JOSHUA LEE 
5675 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORALES, JOSE ANGEL 
8232 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215028 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO 
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEDOFF, ROBIN R 
742 HIWASSEE DR DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES 
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ROBLES, CARLOS RODOLFO 
2302 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063533 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, MATTHEW LEE 
2934 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (FORGERY)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
4710 WEB RD HARRISON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ 
1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOCKTON, HUNTER 
505 S LYLERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN 
2006 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOL
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WHITE, AMANDA ROSE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



October 20, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 19, 2022

Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

October 19, 2022

Unoccupied Home On Delashmitt Road In Red Bank Burns On Wednesday Night


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE 274 COUNTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ... (click for more)

The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 ... (click for more)

Neighbors reported a house fire in Red Bank on Wednesday night. At 7:40 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded to 5017 Delashmitt Road and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE 274 COUNTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELL, GREGORY LEBRON 710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 with Mrs. Johnson as the main organizer. She remained a leader of the club for many years. Her husband was a bookkeeper for Andrew Muxen's wholesale produce firm, and they lived at 105 Cameron ... (click for more)

Opinion

Federal Courts Protect Progress And Creativity

We are living in a time when we can take for granted so many things that a mere hundred years ago would have been considered miracles or the height of fantasy. We enjoy products that make life easier and more pleasant, and even products that prolong life itself. In our work we have many tools that increase our efficiency and allow us to be more productive. In our health care we ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Not? UT No. 1

“It doesn’t feel like an ‘anything can happen’ season until Alabama loses,” Chris Vannini of The Athletic.com wrote on Monday, and then one of the best college football minds in the country doubled down, placing Tennessee as the top team in the country in his weekly ranking of all 131 Div. 1 teams. Really. This guy picks the Tennessee Vols as the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Homecoming Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)

8th Ranked Mocs Host Mercer Saturday

The Chattanooga Mocs and Mercer Bears meet with everything on the line Saturday. It’s the biggest game of the early Southern Conference schedule with the 11th-ranked Bears (4-0) holding a half-game lead over the Mocs and Samford at 3-0 in league play. It’s the first highly rated matchup of this kind since the narrow 41-36 loss as the No. 9 team in the country at No. 1 Sam Houston ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors