Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE

274 COUNTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELL, GREGORY LEBRON

710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1000 CRUTCHFIELD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

373 HORSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL

269 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



COE, LATONYA DENISE

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEVARIE, REINARD ALBERTO

914 BRYANT DRIVE NORTH PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DODD, DREYION

50 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307417359

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



FORD, MINDY MARIE

6809 FRENCH QURTER COURT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGREENE, JOHN WESLEY5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112583Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYGREER, LANIQUE SHANEA7617 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICGRIDER, RANDALL SCOTT4743 DEANNE LN APT 201 HIXSON, 373435280Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDIN, MICHAEL LEE110 BELL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARHIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL1235 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJACKSON, QUINCEY CHRISTINE217 SWEETLAND DRIVE UNIT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT ON POLICERUNNING A RED LIGHTRESISTING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDJONES, JERRY L1714 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KOLIADKO, PERRI JO5465 B TALLANT VIEW TER OOLTEWAH, 373638136Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOGAN, FELIX306 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMCCANE, CAREEN2105 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMCCLURE, HOLLY LEANN160 HILLTOP DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHELL, DIAMOND A3011 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMOORE, JOSHUA LEE5675 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MORALES, JOSE ANGEL8232 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215028Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEDOFF, ROBIN R742 HIWASSEE DR DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPATTON, CHARLES EDWARD1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORROBLES, CARLOS RODOLFO2302 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063533Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, MATTHEW LEE2934 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFORFEITURE CAPIAS (FORGERY)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1000)FAILURE TO APPEARSANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE4710 WEB RD HARRISON, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTSPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTOCKTON, HUNTER505 S LYLERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, LESLIE ANN2006 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOLTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWHITE, AMANDA ROSEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)