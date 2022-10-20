Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE
274 COUNTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1000 CRUTCHFIELD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
373 HORSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
COE, LATONYA DENISE
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEVARIE, REINARD ALBERTO
914 BRYANT DRIVE NORTH PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DODD, DREYION
50 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307417359
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FORD, MINDY MARIE
6809 FRENCH QURTER COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE
1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREENE, JOHN WESLEY
5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112583
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GREER, LANIQUE SHANEA
7617 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
GRIDER, RANDALL SCOTT
4743 DEANNE LN APT 201 HIXSON, 373435280
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, MICHAEL LEE
110 BELL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HIGHT, RICHARD CALDWELL
1235 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, QUINCEY CHRISTINE
217 SWEETLAND DRIVE UNIT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RUNNING A RED LIGHT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JONES, JERRY L
1714 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KOLIADKO, PERRI JO
5465 B TALLANT VIEW TER OOLTEWAH, 373638136
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOGAN, FELIX
306 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCCANE, CAREEN
2105 EAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCCLURE, HOLLY LEANN
160 HILLTOP DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MITCHELL, DIAMOND A
3011 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
5675 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORALES, JOSE ANGEL
8232 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215028
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEDOFF, ROBIN R
742 HIWASSEE DR DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROBLES, CARLOS RODOLFO
2302 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063533
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, MATTHEW LEE
2934 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (FORGERY)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (THEFT UNDER $1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
4710 WEB RD HARRISON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SPENCE, TREVIEON TAHAJ
1420 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOCKTON, HUNTER
505 S LYLERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
2006 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCHOOL
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)