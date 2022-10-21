Police Blotter: Woman Says She Was Overcharged For Energy Drinks; Man Asks Store Employee For A Hug, But It Was More Affectionate Than He Wanted

Judge Statom Keeps $500,000 Bond In Case In Which Motorcyclist Fled Scene Of Wreck Where His Girlfriend Died

Soddy Daisy Puts Moratorium On Non-Owner-Occupied STVRs; Fall Festival Draws 2,000 People

A woman told she bought 4 NAS energy drinks at the Circle K on Brainerd Road. She said she then received information saying her credit card was charged $54. The woman wanted this report to show

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom, after hearing proof at a preliminary hearing, has kept a $500,000 bond for a motorcyclist who wrecked and left his dead girlfriend at the scene. Judge