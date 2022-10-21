 Friday, October 21, 2022 Weather

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, October 21, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says She Was Overcharged For Energy Drinks; Man Asks Store Employee For A Hug, But It Was More Affectionate Than He Wanted

October 21, 2022

Judge Statom Keeps $500,000 Bond In Case In Which Motorcyclist Fled Scene Of Wreck Where His Girlfriend Died

October 21, 2022

Soddy Daisy Puts Moratorium On Non-Owner-Occupied STVRs; Fall Festival Draws 2,000 People


A woman told she bought 4 NAS energy drinks at the Circle K on Brainerd Road. She said she then received information saying her credit card was charged $54. The woman wanted this report to show ... (click for more)

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom, after hearing proof at a preliminary hearing, has kept a $500,000 bond for a motorcyclist who wrecked and left his dead girlfriend at the scene. Judge ... (click for more)

The Soddy Daisy Commission has taken action to impose a moratorium on the acceptance of short term rental applications for non-owner-occupied rental properties that are not the primary residence ... (click for more)



Opinion

A Lotta Nada

Well, that was a lotta nada. I just returned home from the what was billed as a school board meeting that was to be filled to the brim with people demanding I resign. It did not happen. All of the talk of buses loaded with protesters demanding I resign did not happen. It was a lotta nada. A group identifying as Semillas garnered 1,102 signatures on a petition to demand my ... (click for more)

Stop Political Firings Of County Employees - And Response

Hamilton County Commissioners, thank you for enacting a new civil service umbrella for the county government employees. Your collective response to age discrimination and the hostile work environment created in the firing of county attorney Rheubin Taylor is pure brilliance. The civil service board will help protect county government employees from political firings and being cheated ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Horston Talking National Championship; Post Play Could Be Weak Link For Men's Team

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston expressed the desire to win a national championship this week. For a change, the Lady Vols senior guard’s wish was fueled more by present circumstances than the program’s history. Tennessee is ranked fifth in the first Associated Press top 25 poll of the women’s basketball season. The team was picked to finish second in the conference behind defending ... (click for more)

UTC Blue-Gold Wrestling Exhibition Is Saturday At Finley Stadium

Two big pieces of news were released today. The Chattanooga Mocs kickoff the 2022-23 wrestling season with a takedown of football tailgating in First Horizon Pavilion is the biggest. The annual Blue-Gold exhibition begins at 10 a.m., as fans prepare for the eighth-ranked football Mocs to grapple with No. 11 Mercer at 1:30 p.m., in Finley Stadium. Twelve matches are on tap from ... (click for more)


