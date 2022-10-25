 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Summerville Woman Gets Negotiated 10-Year Sentence In Case Involving Death Of Her Husband

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A Summerville, Ga., woman was convicted for two felony counts of making a false statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete in a case involving the death of her husband.

Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of 10 years in prison. After deliberating for four days, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation charges, and a mistrial was declared as to those counts. Prosecutors negotiated a resolution of the case which included imposition of the maximum sentence allowed by law on two false statement counts in exchange for dismissal of the remaining counts. The defendant waived any right to appeal her sentence.

On Sept. 18, 2017, Edward Earl Lanham, 75, was found shot to death in his bedroom. Evidence
presented at trial showed that the crime scene gave the appearance that the home had been
burglarized, but investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined the scene had been staged. Items from the alleged burglary were found discarded on the side of Halls Valley Road several weeks after the murder.

Susan Renee Lanham, the victim’s wife, contacted 911 to report the murder late that evening, but gave numerous conflicting stories regarding her whereabouts that day and made multiple false statements to law enforcement, DA Chris Arnt said.

Investigators found suspicious communications on the defendant’s cell phone with Zachary Hughes, the defendant’s nephew who lived in Albany. When interviewed, Hughes indicated the defendant asked him to kill her husband because she was $100,000 in debt, had no way to pay the money back and that she was afraid that her husband would find out. Hughes did not carry out the murder, and indicated his intent in communicating with the defendant was simply to obtain money from her.

Due to the complex nature of the investigation and the COVID pandemic, the trial was delayed for
several years, during which two key witnesses passed away. Eddie Stroup, the lead investigator for the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, passed away in October 2020 while Jimmy Lanham, the victim’s brother, passed away in January 2022. After the trial began on Aug. 22, two separate week-long delays disrupted the case due to a person contracting COVID and unprecedented flooding in Chattooga County.

In reaching an agreed resolution, prosecutors cited the difficulty of moving forward with a retrial due to the circumstantial nature of the case, the lack of physical evidence and the improbability that a future jury would be able to reach a unanimous verdict.

District Attorney Arnt stated, “While this is not the result we wanted, the defendant will be serving a decade in prison and has given up any right to appeal this sentence. A retrial of this case would have been extremely difficult given the overall nature of the evidence, and the death of critical witnesses. Given the hurdles to a potential retrial we had to make the difficult decision to accept this resolution to at least impose a substantial prison term in this case.”

The case was investigated by Steve Rogers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Eddie Stroup with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh and Assistant District Attorney Winston Franklin.


October 25, 2022

Man Facing Rape Charge In Case Involving Juvenile

October 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Leaves Creepy Clown Doll On Woman’s Doorstep; Suspect Steals Running Car At Gas Station

October 25, 2022

Signal Mountain Getting Live Streaming For Council Meetings, New Website


Christopher John Carter, 35, of an apartment on Bonny Oaks Drive is facing rape and sexual battery charges in a case involving a juvenile girl. The girl said the sexual contact from Carter ... (click for more)

A woman on Northern Hills Road told police she wanted to turn over a clown doll, which someone left on her doorstep with a letter saying “Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can’t ... (click for more)

The town of Signal Mountain is in the midst of making a lot of technological upgrades that will benefit the city offices, the council and the public. At the council meeting Monday night the vote ... (click for more)



Vote Yes On Amendment 1

An issue currently facing those of us who live in Tennessee is the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 to preserve Tennessee’s 1947 Right to Work law, which ensures that people cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues against their will. Please Vote Yes on Amendment 1 to add the law to the state constitution. I work for a manufacturing company where the team ... (click for more)

On the Political Positive Side - A New Arising Political Generation

Despite the dispute over who has power to remove or retain in county government, there's so much more to be celebrated among the victors. We cannot overlook, nor deny history was indeed made in Hamilton County, with sister and brother candidates, victoriously becoming first time office holders. Being elected to two major offices in Hamilton County, was indeed, no small feat. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)


