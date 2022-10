Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGELICLES, MICHAEL HARALAMBOS

9793 FALCON CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, SCOTT

9834 WEDC RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 2500



CAILLE, JEFFREY DOUGLAS

813 FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE

7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



EVANS, BRANDON DEKODA

552 COUNTY ROAD 157 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FITZGERALD, LACEY M

1150 BISHOPS VIEW LN KNOXVILLE, 37932

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GANN, RONNIE E

7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GORDON, JAMES STEPHEN

8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 373431305

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HARTSFIELD, ANIA A516 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112819Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTHENDRICKSON, EDWARD RONALD8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 7 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHOLMES, MELVIN J C16356 STATE HWY 58 APT9 DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERYHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHORNER, BRADLEY KENT500 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJARREAU, BRYCE ANTHONY621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JENKINS, KRISTY APRIL605 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, MALEIGH JADE7411 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 373639681Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKONRAD, KORI LYNEA185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRUM, ERIC SEAN5557 CANNON PASS COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE (LEFOY, KEVIN MICHAEL7725 ASPIN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCOLLUM, BRYAN MICHAEL6946 FISH HOUSE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCROY, MICHAEL PARRISH10730 PINE HILL RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSUREMEECE, JOHNNY LYNNTRANSIENT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)MILLS, LORAIN1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTMOORE, JIMMY LEE3106 Saint Paul St Chattanooga, 374024704Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMORGAN, JENNIFER DIANE2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000MORRIS, LEBRIAN LARELLE2404 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMOSS, TYLER THOMAS1809 WEEKS CREST CR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENUNLEY, JAIME8600 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POSTELL, JOSEPH308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: OtherSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERIVERA, DANIELLE4521 REDLANDS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, JENNIFER LYNN119 HOLLY BERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS733 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041228Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONSWEET, TERRY ANTHONY6136 HENRY DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEST, ZETTA FRANCES4209 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP715 LUPTON CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWIGGINS, TIMOTHY DAVID11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLOCK, RALPH WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA