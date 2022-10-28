Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022, 09-27-2022, and 10-11-2022) (Planning Version 2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:EQUITY & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by repealing Ordinance No. 11767, Sections 2-711 through 2-716, and substituting a new Article XII in lieu thereof creating the Department of Equity and Community Engagement.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 4701 Divine Avenue for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel Nos. 136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the Avondale Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 2302 Ocoee Street for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of Tax Parcel No. 066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start/Early Head Start Program at 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, TN, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per term.d. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Deferred from 10-11-2022 & 10-25-2022)A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Alternate Version)A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Alternate Version 2)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to accept an award of American Rescue Plan funds to finance a home repair program in partnership with internal city departments, established non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders, in accordance with the goals and objectives as stated in the grant application, and home repair program will be administered internally by the Neighborhood Services Division, in the amount of $500,000.00.ITf. A resolution authorizing the Department of Technology Services to accept the FY22 Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), for “an end-to-end decision support system for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management” project, for an amount not to exceed $4,577,721.00.PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith and Associates, Inc. (RSA) for professional services relative to Contract No. O-22-001, Chattanooga Skatepark, for an amount not to exceed $232,500.00. (District 7)PLANNINGh. A resolution adopting Westside Evolves, a plan establishing a roadmap for equitable, sustainable, and holistic revitalization of the community and the families who live there.i. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority for the design and construction of the renovated James A. Henry Building, necessary to the Westside Evolves Plan, for an amount not to exceed $1 million. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 4:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:EQUITY & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by repealing Ordinance No. 11767, Sections 2-711 through 2-716, and substituting a new Article XII in lieu thereof creating the Department of Equity and Community Engagement.6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from Planning Committee on 10-11-2022)2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central BusinessZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central BusinessZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2022-0218 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4527 Hixson Pike, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0218 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4527 Hixson Pike, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0217 Neuhoff, Taylor Architects (R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4649 Shallowford Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0217 Neuhoff, Taylor Architects (R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4649 Shallowford Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022)2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0201 City of Chattanooga c/o Gail Hart (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7725 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0221 Jeffrey Besley (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3102 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0222 Tasha Hill (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3402 4th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2022-0223 Michael Kenner (R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1800, 1802, 1808, and 1810 South Holtzclaw Avenue and 1304 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0223 Michael Kenner (R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1800, 1802, 1808, and 1810 South Holtzclaw Avenue and 1304 East 18th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0215 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3717 Grace Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of 36 Sheridan Avenue identified as Tax Parcel No. 156E-B-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 16, 2023, for the amount of $1.00 per year. (District 9)ITb. A resolution authorizing Department of Technology Services to increase AST Blanket Contract No. 558859 for Human Capital Time and Labor licensing module and Recruiting Cloud licensing module to fund years 3, 4, and 5, in the amount of $62,160.00 for each year, in the amount of $186,480.00, for a revised total amount of $8,495,121.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Ronald Smith to the Beer & Wrecker Board (District 6), for a term beginning on November 9, 2022, and ending on November 8, 2025. (District 6)d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of James Walker to the Board of Construction Appeals, for a term beginning on November 9, 2022, and ending on November 8, 2026.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Webb to the Board of Construction Appeals, for a term beginning on November 9, 2022, and ending on November 8, 2026.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Jeffrey Wilson to the General Pension Board, for a term beginning on November 9, 2022, and ending on November 8, 2027.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.