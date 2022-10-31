Post Office Manager Who Was Shot And Killed Was Avid Outdoorsman Who Left Behind Wife, 2 Sons

The Post Office manager and mail handler who was shot and killed on Sunday night by a disgruntled employee left behind two sons and his wife of six years.

Cody Ryan Ransom, 30, was from Fort Oglethorpe, the son of Dennis Ransom and Tina Gattis Ransom.

He was described as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bass fishing and four wheeling.

His family said, "Cody had a heart of gold and was the kind of man who would do anything for anyone. He was an amazing father to his two boys, a devoted husband to his wife of six years, Brittany Dobbins Ransom, and a son no parents could be prouder of. All those who knew and loved him will surely miss Cody’s smile, laughter and heart."

He is survived by his wife, Brittany, his sons; Lucas and Abel Ransom, his parents, Tina and Dennis Ransom, sister, Tiffany (Keith) Wooden, mother-in-law, Susan Dobbins, brother-in-law, Timothy Dobbins, and sister-in-law, Heather Dobbins.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory South Crest Chapel with Brother Charles Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Lakewood Memory Gardens South. Serving as pallbearers will be: Keith Wooden, Timothy Dobbins, Trent Jackson, Ozzie Taboada, Randy Cookston, and Justin Gears.

The family will receive friends at Lane Funeral Home and Crematory South Crest Chapel on Thursday from 2-8 p.m.

