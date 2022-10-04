Police Blotter: Driver Hits Pedestrian And Pays Victim $30 To Not Call Police; Officer Finds No Evidence That Upstairs Neighbor Is Trying To Saw To Closet Below

A caller told police that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Cherry St. Police arrived and met with the driver of the car who struck the pedestrian. She said she and the victim worked out a deal where she gave him $30 to go fix his bike and police would not be called. The victim left before police arrived. Police were unable to locate the victim. The damage to the vehicle did not appear to be $1,200 or more in damage. The driver of the vehicle at this time did not want a crash report. She will call police at a later time if she wishes to change her mind.

* * *

A woman parked at Stone Cup at 208 Frazier Ave. When she returned to her car, she discovered the driver’s side mirror had been knocked somehow and was hanging off.

* * *

A man believes another man he knows stole his prescription pills. He said he left his pills at Olivet Church at 740 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., behind a counter in a book bag. The man said he has video showing the other man go behind the counter where his bag was. He didn’t have the footage to show police.

* * *

A man called police asking questions about open carrying at his job. An officer told the man it is up to his company if he is allowed to have a gun on the grounds of the business. The officer also informed the man to open carry in the state of Tennessee you need an enhanced carry permit. The officer told the man to conceal carry in Tennessee without a license is legal.

* * * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. to back up an off-duty officer who had a suspect detained for shoplifting. The suspect was identified and was said to have stolen $446.71 worth of merchandise from Old Navy. Witnesses on scene called for an officer nearby to stop the suspect. A woman was also involved with the man. After speaking with the Old Navy manager, the merchandise was recovered and returned to Old Navy. The manager said they wanted to have the man trespassed, but they will hold off on charges for now. The man was also trespassed from all CBL properties.

* * *

A woman on N. Highland Park Avenue told police she couldn’t park in her driveway because it was blocked by a car belonging to her neighbor. Police spoke with the neighbor and was told to park the car correctly or have it towed. The neighbor complied and moved her car.

* * *

Police received a call that there was a white female wearing a brown sweater and red shoes arguing with people at the Greyhound Station at 740 E. 12th St. The caller said he wanted the female off the property. Police arrived and spoke with the woman. She refused to identify herself and left. The officer made contact with the caller and told him the female had left.

* * *

Police responded to a broken-down vehicle near the 179.6 mile marker of I-24 eastbound. Police found a Hyundai Tucson on the inside shoulder with a man underneath the car attempting to repair it. He said he felt someone might have messed with his catalytic converter and this caused his vehicle to die. Police assisted the man with calling a tow truck and also assisted him to his residence.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious person in the parking lot of Five Guys at 2100 Northpoint Blvd. The caller said the man with no shirt was walking around and throwing his arms in the air. Upon arrival, police noticed a man with no shirt standing on the corner of the Five Guys parking lot. The officer spoke with the man and identified him. He said he was talking to himself. He had no warrants and left the area.

* * *

A man at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St. told police his upstairs neighbor was trying to cut through the floor and into his closet. Police didn’t see any damage to his closet. Police spoke with the resident above him and didn’t see any damage to his closet.

* * *

A man on Meadow Stream Loop told police he was out walking his dog and saw what he thought was a toy gun. Then, when he looked closer, he realized it was real. He placed it in a bag and called dispatch. Police ran the Ruger LCP 9mm through NCIC and it didn’t come back stolen or to an owner. The pistol was turned into Property.



* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police his money is being taken by his ex-wife. He said she has taken his checks and places him in motels and he doesn't have enough to eat and doesn't even know if his room will be paid for. The man has made the same claim to police many times to no avail. The man can’t provide proof of his claims. The officer was unable to speak with his ex-wife as the phone number given doesn’t appear to work. However, from reading previous reports she denies any wrong doing. Another officer reported the situation to Adult Protective Services. This officer called them to see if they could provide any information from their investigation but they said it was confidential and would not share any information unless the officer was the officer that originally made the complaint. The officer asked the man if APS came out to talk to him and he said they had not. Due to the amount of money he is claiming is being taken, $57,000 for multiple years, the officer sent an email to a fraud investigator with a request he follow up. No other action was taken based on the lack of proof the man was able to supply. His room is paid for and he does look well fed and is in no obvious immediate danger.

* * *

