City Council Approves Henderson Measure To Make The City - Not Homeowners - Responsible For Clogged Sewer Pipes Under Roadways

The City Council on Tuesday passed a measure that will no longer make homeowners responsible for clogged sewer laterals under rights of way.

Councilman Chip Henderson said he proposed the move after two Lookout Valley residents told him they faced high costs for a stopped up pipe under the roadway next to their homes.

"This can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 for the homeowners. Not many people can come up with that kind of money," he said.

Councilman Henderson said in the future the city will cover that cost.

He said Public Works officials said it would not be a costly item for the city to take on and would not require a budget adjustment for the department.

Councilman Henderson said residents need to make sure they have a sewer cleanout at the edge of their property by the road. At one time these were not required, but they are now.