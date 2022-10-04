Man, 38, In Critical Condition After He Is Shot Multiple Times On E. 40th Street Off Wilson Road

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Police were told this was a potential dispute between two people that turned violent.The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police were working to determine suspect information.

Police were advised that the victim was suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at 700 E. 48th St. just off Wilson Road.

A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night.

