$4.9 Million TDEC Grant To Help Expand Water And Sewer Lines In Rhea County

Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent announced to the full commission Tuesday that the county has received $4.9 million in grant money from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to be earmarked for improvements to existing water and sewer infrastructure.
 
“I am pleased to announce that everyone that applied for grant money from TDEC got some of it to be used on their projects,” he said.
 
Of the monies the county will be receiving, $289,000 will be going to Grandview Water District for a new line and valves; $680,000 to North Rhea Utility to replace existing lines with 8-inch pipe and new valves and allow them to connect into the Spring City Water System, and $750,000 to Watts Bar Utility to replace existing line with 8-inch pipe and to create a loop through the Wolf Creek community.
 
“The rest of the funds will be used to improve the sewer line that runs out of the city of Dayton on Highway 30 to the New Union community.
 
“Since Dayton has a pretty good water system, it was decided to put a 12-inch main sewer line along Highway 30 to White Oak Road where a new pumping station will be built and then extending a 10-inch line out New Union Road to Double S Road and then out to the Mark Anton Airport,” said County Executive Vincent.
 
He said the current line was at its maximum limit for expansion.
 
“This is not to bring in new customers for Dayton but to help existing ones with better service.
It will allow places in the Frazier/New Union area to have sewer. A lot of the places out there do not have any sewer service. The ground will not perk or the Health Department hasn’t been able to get to them to do a septic system inspection,” he said.
 
County Executive Vincent stressed that the aim was to help housing development in the county. “We had only 13 houses this month and 17 last month to sell. We have companies in the county wanting to expand their workforce, but we have nowhere to house them,” he said.

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman's Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/5/22


McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect's vehicle in

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

(click for more)



Soddy Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room - And Response (2)

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, "There's nobody here who can sew you up!" Frustrated, my wife

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad's neck, as "she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2." No, I wasn't there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: 'Corporate-Sponsored

Mocs' Ford, Person Tapped As TSWA Football Players Of The Week

Chattanooga's Ailym Ford and Jay Person were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their efforts in contests from September 26-October 2. Ford rushed 28 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Mocs' 24-16 victory at East Tennessee State. The Florence, S.C., native carried 18 times

Dan Fleser: Bayou Weirdness Ahead For The Vols

The kickoff for Tennessee's football game at LSU on Saturday is all wrong by bayou standard time. The Tigers typically prowl their stadium and stalk their opponents by moonlight. The atmosphere, no matter how hostile it will be for a 11 a.m. (central time) start, won't match the decibel level of a night game, when the setting typically is fueled by a full day of . . . er, well


