 Thursday, October 6, 2022 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Pritzker Private Capital Agrees To Invest In Kenco Logistics

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Pritzker Private Capital on Thursday announced an agreement to invest in Kenco Logistics, a third-party logistics provider. PPC will invest alongside members of the Kenco management team to provide Kenco with additional financial resources and expertise to accelerate its growth, scale its innovative offering and strengthen its leadership as a world-class 3PL provider.

 

Founded in Chattanooga in 1950, Kenco provides integrated 3PL supply chain solutions for more than 200 clients across a wide range of industries and verticals, including outsourced distribution and warehouse management, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation management, material handling and automation services.

Kenco today manages more than 100 distribution facilities comprising 36 million square feet of space, backed by a team of more than 5,000 employees. The Company serves as a critical supply chain partner for customers in the CPG, food and beverage, healthcare, durable goods, retail, industrial and information technology end markets, and generates more than $1 billion in revenue.

 

“Kenco is an established leader in the 3PL industry with best-in-class operational capabilities and a longstanding commitment to its people, community and customers,” said Eric Kieras, investment partner at PPC. “We look forward to partnering with Denis and the team to build on Kenco’s strong foundation and to support the Company’s continued growth in its next chapter.”

 

“For more than 70 years, Kenco has thrived as a family-owned organization,” said Denis Reilly, president and CEO of Kenco. “As the demand for innovative and reliable logistics solutions becomes greater than ever, we have found the ideal partner in Pritzker Private Capital to support our growth and advance our mission to be the preferred supply chain partner in North America. From expanding our geographical coverage to investing in important verticals, products and services, Kenco will now be able to capture new opportunities for the benefit of our teams, customers and business partners.”

 

Jane Kennedy Greene, chairwoman of Kenco’s Board of Directors, said,“As stewards of Kenco’s legacy and future, the Kenco Board continually evaluates how to best position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth. This transaction perfectly achieves that goal. PPC has an extensive track record of successful investments in family-owned businesses like Kenco, and greatly respects the mission and values we operate with every day. With PPC’s support, Kenco will have access to the growth capital and resources necessary to both invest in Kenco’s current capabilities and pursue new additions to our portfolio.”

 

Anthony Cardona, principal at PPC, said, “At Pritzker Private Capital, we look to partner with growth-focused businesses and management teams for long-term success. We are excited to help Kenco expand its pioneering innovation, automation and data-driven approach to advancing its customers’ supply chains.”

 

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, CEO Denis Reilly will continue to lead Kenco from the Company’s headquarters in Chattanooga. 

 

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Republic Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Hogan Lovells LLP is serving as legal counsel to Kenco.


October 30, 2022

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

October 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

October 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill ... (click for more)

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Bieses Had Comfortable Quarters On West Fifth Street, Prospect Street On Cameron Hill

Charles W. Biese and his son, Robert W., had fine homes on Cameron Hill when it was in its hey day. The Bieses lived at 524 West Fifth St. - at the very end of Fifth at the dead end as the hill rose. Afterward, Robert moved on up to the view at 203 Prospect at the corner of Sixth Street beside the home of attorney Joe Clift. Charles W. Biese was a native of Odenburg, Germany ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Hides Her Belongings Behind Dumpster And They Get Scattered; Man Yelling At Runners Is Fed Up With Chattanooga

A woman told police she put her items behind a dumpster at the Quality Inn at 7013 Shallowford Road and when she returned all of her stuff was scattered across the parking lot. She said a taller black male with dreadlocks and a patchy beard said his items were gone and asked to look through the woman’s stuff. She agreed and the man then found his backpack. He then started to search ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room - And Response (2)

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Naglestad, Underwood Honored By NISL

The National Independent Soccer Association announced its September Performers of the Month awards on Wednesday. These awards are determined by a select set of NISA front office staff. Chattanooga FC's Markus Naglestad was named Player of the Month. Naglestad returned to his early-season form in September. He led the league with five goals in September bringing his season total ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6

So much for picking Alabama to lose. I made a choice last week to tab Arkansas to upset the Crimson Tide and if I would have been correct I would have had my third straight perfect week. Instead, I was 6-1 picking SEC games. I've now picked 52 of 56 games correctly and there are some dandy games on the docket this weekend. Texas A&M at Alabama No upset here. There could ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors