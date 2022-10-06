Pritzker Private Capital Agrees To Invest In Kenco Logistics

Pritzker Private Capital on Thursday announced an agreement to invest in Kenco Logistics, a third-party logistics provider. PPC will invest alongside members of the Kenco management team to provide Kenco with additional financial resources and expertise to accelerate its growth, scale its innovative offering and strengthen its leadership as a world-class 3PL provider.

Founded in Chattanooga in 1950, Kenco provides integrated 3PL supply chain solutions for more than 200 clients across a wide range of industries and verticals, including outsourced distribution and warehouse management, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation management, material handling and automation services. Kenco today manages more than 100 distribution facilities comprising 36 million square feet of space, backed by a team of more than 5,000 employees. The Company serves as a critical supply chain partner for customers in the CPG, food and beverage, healthcare, durable goods, retail, industrial and information technology end markets, and generates more than $1 billion in revenue.

“Kenco is an established leader in the 3PL industry with best-in-class operational capabilities and a longstanding commitment to its people, community and customers,” said Eric Kieras, investment partner at PPC. “We look forward to partnering with Denis and the team to build on Kenco’s strong foundation and to support the Company’s continued growth in its next chapter.”

“For more than 70 years, Kenco has thrived as a family-owned organization,” said Denis Reilly, president and CEO of Kenco. “As the demand for innovative and reliable logistics solutions becomes greater than ever, we have found the ideal partner in Pritzker Private Capital to support our growth and advance our mission to be the preferred supply chain partner in North America. From expanding our geographical coverage to investing in important verticals, products and services, Kenco will now be able to capture new opportunities for the benefit of our teams, customers and business partners.”

Jane Kennedy Greene, chairwoman of Kenco’s Board of Directors, said,“As stewards of Kenco’s legacy and future, the Kenco Board continually evaluates how to best position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth. This transaction perfectly achieves that goal. PPC has an extensive track record of successful investments in family-owned businesses like Kenco, and greatly respects the mission and values we operate with every day. With PPC’s support, Kenco will have access to the growth capital and resources necessary to both invest in Kenco’s current capabilities and pursue new additions to our portfolio.”

Anthony Cardona, principal at PPC, said, “At Pritzker Private Capital, we look to partner with growth-focused businesses and management teams for long-term success. We are excited to help Kenco expand its pioneering innovation, automation and data-driven approach to advancing its customers’ supply chains.”

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, CEO Denis Reilly will continue to lead Kenco from the Company’s headquarters in Chattanooga.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Republic Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Hogan Lovells LLP is serving as legal counsel to Kenco.