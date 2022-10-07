Soddy Daisy Puts Moratorium On New Non-Owner-Occupied STVRs; Dusty Morgan Is New Fire Chief

The Soddy Daisy Commission at the first meeting in October imposed a moratorium on the acceptance of short-term rental applications for non-owner-occupied rental properties that are not the primary residence of the applicant. The moratorium became effective when it was approved by the commissioners and it will be in effect through March 15, 2023.

The matter came to the forefront when Commissioner Gene Shipley learned that seven or eight non-owner-occupied houses in Sale Creek are being used for short term rentals, and he said there are many reasons that is not a good thing for the area and for nearby permanent residents. At the last commission meeting Commissioner Shipley asked City Attorney Sam Elliott to look into what could be done to protect homeowners who live near these vacation rentals. Attorney Elliott said that putting the VRBOs on hold will give the city the chance to look at what can be done. The vote to impose the moratorium passed unanimously.

The commission also adopted and enacted a “codification and revision of all the city ordinances. The attorney said that occasionally the city updates individual codes and others have been passed since the last update. The amendments and additional ordinances have been put into the new city codes ordinance. The new city ordinance with all the changes, was passed. It became effective when it was approved. This entire process has been worked on since 2018, said City Manager Burt Johnson.

Mr. Johnson announced that Dusty Morgan has been named as Soddy Daisy’s new fire chief. He was initially hired in 2013 when the city hired paid firefighters for the department. He was named deputy fire chief in 2014 and then as interim fire chief before becoming chief of the department.

The city manager received approval for an agreement to pay architects $20,000 for the preliminary design and preliminary services related to Soddy Daisy’s new city hall. At this time, the cost of the building is expected to be about $2 million.

Approval was also given to replace a police vehicle which was wrecked. The price of a new Dodge Durango has increased to $39,500. The city received a check for $31,495 from the insurer for the wrecked vehicle that will be put toward the new Durango.

Commissioner Steve Everett told the commissioners that he has heard suggestions from many people in the community, for letting people work off court fines. They could do this by helping the public works department pick up trash. He said that there are always a lot of unpaid court fines and this could help them while helping the city. City Manager Johnson said that meetings have already been held to consider it.

Commissioner Jim Coleman said he has been asked about allowing retirees to operate flea markets once a month as a way to supplement their income. Someone in the city’s government will need to oversee it so it would not get out of hand with just anybody showing up said City Manager Johnson, who will come up with some restrictions.

The first concert held at the lake was last weekend and drew a good crowd said Commissioner Shipley. He also urged the city officials and residents to back the proposed Parkridge Hospital emergency room that would be built in Soddy Daisy. It would service all of that end of the county, which really needs it. He said the facility is not being built as just a way for the hospital to get business, because once a patient is stabilized, they are given a choice of which hospital to be taken to.

Community volunteer Jim Stewart gave an updated report on activities of group Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful. He said about 40 volunteers showed up to clean up the Big Soddy Gulf Park last weekend. The mural that will be painted on the side of Wimpy’s Restaurant has been started. And the Fall Festival being organized by volunteers with help from the city, now has 110 vendors. It will be on October 15, and three races are scheduled for that day. There will be a 5K run or walk, a one-mile walk and a Kiddies Trick or Trot. There are now 260 people that have singed up to participate in the various races.

Basic safety at the event will be covered by the city’s fire and police departments, however volunteers are needed as a supplement to assist with the operations and security details. The group had been planning for members of the Tennessee National Guard to fill these spots, but after Hurricane Ian hit last week, most of the National Guard members have been sent to Florida, said Mr. Stewart.