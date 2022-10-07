 Friday, October 7, 2022 Weather

Soddy Daisy Puts Moratorium On New Non-Owner-Occupied STVRs; Dusty Morgan Is New Fire Chief

Friday, October 7, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The Soddy Daisy Commission at the first meeting in October imposed a moratorium on the acceptance of short-term rental applications for non-owner-occupied rental properties that are not the primary residence of the applicant. The moratorium became effective when it was approved by the commissioners and it will be in effect through March 15, 2023.

 

The matter came to the forefront when Commissioner Gene Shipley learned that seven or eight non-owner-occupied houses in Sale Creek are being used for short term rentals, and he said there are many reasons that is not a good thing for the area and for nearby permanent residents.

 At the last commission meeting Commissioner Shipley asked City Attorney Sam Elliott to look into what could be done to protect homeowners who live near these vacation rentals. Attorney Elliott said that putting the VRBOs on hold will give the city the chance to look at what can be done. The vote to impose the moratorium passed unanimously.

 

The commission also adopted and enacted a “codification and revision of all the city ordinances. The attorney said that occasionally the city updates individual codes and others have been passed since the last update. The amendments and additional ordinances have been put into the new city codes ordinance. The new city ordinance with all the changes, was passed. It became effective when it was approved. This entire process has been worked on since 2018, said City Manager Burt Johnson.

 

Mr. Johnson announced that Dusty Morgan has been named as Soddy Daisy’s new fire chief. He was initially hired in 2013 when the city hired paid firefighters for the department. He was named deputy fire chief in 2014 and then as interim fire chief before becoming chief of the department.

 

The city manager received approval for an agreement to pay architects $20,000 for the preliminary design and preliminary services related to Soddy Daisy’s new city hall. At this time, the cost of the building is expected to be about $2 million.

 

Approval  was also given to replace a police vehicle which was wrecked. The price of a new Dodge Durango has increased to $39,500. The city received a check for $31,495 from the insurer for the wrecked vehicle that will be put toward the new Durango.

 

Commissioner Steve Everett told the commissioners that he has heard suggestions from many people in the community, for letting people work off court fines. They could do this by helping the public works department pick up trash.  He said that there are always a lot of unpaid court fines and this could help them while helping the city. City Manager Johnson said that meetings have already been held to consider it.

 

Commissioner Jim Coleman said he has been asked about allowing retirees to operate flea markets once a month as a way to supplement their income. Someone in the city’s government will need to oversee it so it would not get out of hand with just anybody showing up said City Manager Johnson, who will come up with some restrictions.

 

The first concert held at the lake was last weekend and drew a good crowd said Commissioner Shipley. He also urged the city officials and residents to back the proposed Parkridge Hospital emergency room that would be built in Soddy Daisy. It would service all of that end of the county, which really needs it. He said the facility is not being built as just a way for the hospital to get business, because once a patient is stabilized, they are given a choice of which hospital  to be taken to.

 

Community volunteer Jim Stewart gave an updated report on activities of group Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful. He said about 40 volunteers showed up to clean up the Big Soddy Gulf Park last weekend. The mural that will  be painted on the side of Wimpy’s Restaurant has been started. And the Fall Festival being organized by volunteers  with help from the city, now has 110 vendors. It will be on October 15, and three races are scheduled for that day. There will be a 5K run or walk, a one-mile walk and a Kiddies Trick or Trot. There are now 260 people that have singed up to participate in the various races.

 

Basic safety at the event will be covered by the city’s fire and police departments, however volunteers are needed as a supplement to assist with the operations and security details. The group had been planning for members of the Tennessee National Guard to fill these spots, but after Hurricane Ian hit last week, most of the National Guard members have been sent to Florida, said Mr. Stewart.


Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Take Woman’s Dog During Argument; Homeless Man Finds The 2 TVs In His Tent Have Been Broken

Electrical Fire Causes Minor Damages At Middle Valley Dollar General Store Friday Morning

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was ... (click for more)

Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area. A 911 call was made reporting a commercial ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Opinion

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through

Sports

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn't the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42


