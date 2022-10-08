City Public Works Administrator Tom Hutka Resigns Post Immediately To Return To Family In Florida; New Nationwide Search To Start

Tom Hutka, who was just hired last December as Chattanooga's Public Works administrator, has resigned "due to family reasons, effective immediately."





Mr. Ewalt said, "A new, nationwide search will begin for his successor ASAP. That search will focus on finding a candidate who has the knowledge, skills, and abilities to deliver on the many priorities we have for Public Works in the One Chattanooga plan as well as leading the Public Works team through change as we refocus ourselves on the One Chattanooga values of treating others with dignity and respect, problem solving, serving others with urgency, and doing the right thing.

"Until we find that person, I will serve as interim administrator (with a lot of help from current DPW leadership) in addition to my role as COO. Otherwise, it should be business as usual in terms of the day to day operations.



Mayor Tim Kelly had said at the time of the appointment, "The around-the-clock mission of Chattanooga Public Works is critically important - clean water, safe streets, diverting our waste from landfill. Identifying experienced and transformational leadership for DPW has been a top priority since taking office.

“Tom’s proven track record as a civil engineer and public works administrator will be a major asset for our ability to manage and improve the bedrock infrastructure and services that Chattanoogans rely on every single day.”

Officials at the time said Mr. Hutka had more than three decades of experience serving in local government, coming to Chattanooga most recently from Broward County, Fla., where he was the director of Public Works for a jurisdiction of nearly two million residents. Over the course of his career, he has also served in the capacities of city manager, deputy county manager, commissioner of Engineering and Construction, and Capital Program manager across various cities and counties.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for the residents of Chattanooga, and look forward to providing the very best customer service for a great community,” said Mr. Hutka at the time.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Princeton University and a master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University. He will transfer his professional-engineering license for practice in Tennessee.

Mr. Ewalt said at the time of the hiring, "Throughout the hiring process, Tom consistently expressed a strong commitment and enthusiasm for getting to know and working alongside everyone currently serving on the Public Works team - to both keep our city running smoothly and safely, as well as to help improve performance, morale, and work toward Mayor Kelly's vision for One Team and One Chattanooga.”

Prior to taking the Chattanooga job, Mr. Hutka applied to be city manager for Frankfort, Ky., and won the job. However, he never went to that city after deciding to seek another Florida position.

Justin Holland, the previous administrator of Public Works, moved to the private sector in October 2020.