Work Set To Start On New Broad Street Food City That Will Be Part Of Mixed Use Development

Food City officials are finally ready to start on the planned new Food City on South Broad Street.

It will be at 1375 Broad St. at the site of the former Carter Distributing Company. It is next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across from Southern Star restaurant.

President Steve Smith said earlier that the grocery will be part of a mixed used development that will also consist of 16,000 square feet of complimentary two-level office and retail space along Broad, and six, two-story townhouses along West 13th.

He said Broad Street Food City will serve as the “anchor” of the project that will be centered around a 53,000 square foot supermarket. The store will contain a bakery, deli, Asian wok, a food bar, and other similar amenities.

Officials said the food area will have one of the largest seating areas, with over 115 seats, of any store in the Food City company.

The store will have a Starbucks and home delivery as well.

Mr. Smith said, “We are confident it will be a fun place to dine and shop, and will be a complimentary addition to the neighborhood it is in.”

A groundbreaking will be next Thursday at 10 a.m. at the construction site.

Officials said the Food City in St. Elmo will stay open after the new store debuts and will not be replaced by it.

Mr. Smith said in 2021 that he anticipated that the store would be open by the Spring of 2023.