Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT

248 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794228

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000



BEASLEY, ANTONIO JOHUN

1196 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ROBBERY



BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR

3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE



COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN

P.

O. BOX 345 SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAELLISON, NATASHA LEANN688 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GAINES, PRECIOUS S4419 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHEARD, BRIDGETT RENEA600 CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN142 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051822Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTKNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMARKS, RIDGE B712 HELMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYMAYBERRY, JASON PAUL15240 SLAB TOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, ASHLEY BROOK337 BROOMSEDGE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051121Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF BUSINESSMOON, MATTHEW SCOTT410 THORTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOWENS, HAYDEN WADE2017 DAVID LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434850Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPENN, ERIC NELSON4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR1803 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)PETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RAY, ERIC LEROME1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERODRIQUEZ, KELSIE MICHLLE1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSCOTT, JACOB L1375 TIMBER LANE 107 C CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, MAKENZIE S5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

