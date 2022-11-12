Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT
248 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794228
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
BEASLEY, ANTONIO JOHUN
1196 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ROBBERY
BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR
3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN
P.
O. BOX 345 SODDY DAISY, 37384
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLISON, NATASHA LEANN
688 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAINES, PRECIOUS S
4419 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEARD, BRIDGETT RENEA
600 CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN
142 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051822
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARKS, RIDGE B
712 HELMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL
15240 SLAB TOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK
337 BROOMSEDGE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051121
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
MOON, MATTHEW SCOTT
410 THORTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, HAYDEN WADE
2017 DAVID LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434850
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PENN, ERIC NELSON
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR
1803 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RAY, ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE
1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RODRIQUEZ, KELSIE MICHLLE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, JACOB L
1375 TIMBER LANE 107 C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE
7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, MAKENZIE S
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, RYAN NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ANDRE, ERICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)
|
|CHARABA, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCIVOR, KAYLA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WALLACE, CORY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|