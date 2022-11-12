Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT 
248 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794228 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

BEASLEY, ANTONIO JOHUN 
1196 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ROBBERY

BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR 
3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

COOTS, BRADLEY DUSTIN 
P.

O. BOX 345 SODDY DAISY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLISON, NATASHA LEANN 
688 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAINES, PRECIOUS S 
4419 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEARD, BRIDGETT RENEA 
600 CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN 
142 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051822 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARKS, RIDGE B 
712 HELMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL 
15240 SLAB TOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, ASHLEY BROOK 
337 BROOMSEDGE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051121 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

MOON, MATTHEW SCOTT 
410 THORTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OWENS, HAYDEN WADE 
2017 DAVID LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434850 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PENN, ERIC NELSON 
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT 
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR 
1803 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

PETERS, COREY DEMOND 
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE 
1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RAY, ERIC LEROME 
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE 
1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RODRIQUEZ, KELSIE MICHLLE 
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, JACOB L 
1375 TIMBER LANE 107 C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE 
30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )

SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE 
7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, MAKENZIE S 
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

THOMAS, ANDRE DEWAYNE 
2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061811 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

