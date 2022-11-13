Latest Headlines

Warrior Freedom Service Dogs Provided Land Rover Discovery For 6 Months

  Sunday, November 13, 2022
Adam Keith
Land Rover of Chattanooga hosted a viewing party to celebrate Warrior Freedom Service Dogs being a finalist in the national competition to win a Land Rover Defender 130. While the local non-profit came up short, they were awarded a Land Rover Discovery to use for the next six months by Land Rover Chattanooga.

Virgil Edwards, executive manager of Auto Square, parent company of Land Rover Chattanooga, said, “We’re proud of the work done by Warrior Freedom Service Dogs and wanted to support their efforts. While they came up short in the national competition, they are driving out of here tonight as winners.”

Chattanooga Land Rover stayed open longer than usual Saturday for the big announcement.

Warrior Freedom Service Dogs is a non-profit group in Chattanooga Valley that aids veterans with brain injuries and was one of two finalists for a Land Rover Defender 130.

Adam Keith, of High Point, Ga., who founded Warrior Freedom Service Dogs after waiting on an injured veteran at his Ace Hardware, said "We started out as one of 800 non-profits in contention, then we were in the top five."

Mr. Keith, whose family owns Ace Hardwares in Chattanooga Valley and Dalton, said, "We began getting out word to our supporters to vote for us, and it spread like wildfire."

The staff member who put together the three-minute video saying why the group needs the Land Rover flew to New York City to be there in person. Mr. Keith and the rest of the seven-member staff took part in the watch party at the local Land Rover on Yerbey Drive just off I-75.

Mr. Keith said he has been working with dogs all his life, and he found out how much a trained dog can improve the life of an injured veteran. "For one thing, it helps them sleep much better, and that's big," he said.

It takes a year and a half to complete the dog training. So far, 23 trained dogs have gone from the High Point kennel to the home of a grateful veteran.

Molly Bryant of Warrior Freedom Service Dogs said, “We couldn’t be more excited to learn we’re one of two finalists in the country for consideration by Land Rover to receive a new Defender 130. If successful, this will be a game changer for us as we reconnect vets with their communities through their service dogs.”

Ms. Bryant said that if awarded the Defender 130, the program will use it to address their transportation needs. The program has logged 768 site-training trips; 1,888 hours of driving time and 15,360 volunteer miles.

Virgil Edwards, executive manager of Chattanooga Auto Square, home of Land Rover Chattanooga, said, “We’re thrilled to host a viewing party Saturday evening to support our own finalist, Warrior Freedom Service Dogs. We’re so proud of all they do in our community and join in their excitement. We hope the public will join us on Saturday at 7 p.m.”


From left, Molly Bryant, Bill Hullander, Virgil Edwards with Land Rover and Adam Keith
