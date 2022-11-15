Latest Headlines

City Council Turns Down Plan To Convert Problem Brainerd Motel To Work Force Apartments

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday voted to deny rezoning to allow the owner of the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road to convert the motel to apartments.

Robert Schreane, a community leader, said the apartments would be the same 300 square feet as the motel units and under the same ownership. He said the community does not feel like the situation would be any better.

He said there had been 367 police calls to the Motel 6 in less than a year.

Mr. Schreane said the owner declined to take down any walls and provide apartment suites. He said it was "inhumane" to have such small units.

Owner Harry Patel said there is a nationwide trend of converting motels to apartments. He said under that setup there can be background checks and control over who stays there. With a motel, he said, "Anyone with a $50 deposit can come in."

He said it was planned to rent the 100 units at from $1,000 to $1,200 per month. Residents would have to prove they had a job and that their pay was more than twice enough to cover the rent. He said the renovation would cost over $1 million.

Mr. Patel said he bought the Chatt Inn on E. 23rd Street six months ago with similar plans. He said the rezoning is already in place for the 155 units there. He said he is doing the same strategy at the Cloud Springs Motel in Ringgold and at two motels in Rome, Ga.

Mr. Patel said since COVID began that motel clientele "has gotten worse and worse. It's hard to control."

He said if the rezoning was denied that "things will remain the same" at the Motel 6.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said that "almost sounded like a threat." 

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the same location was formerly the Economy Inn that "Neal Pinkston shut down after getting over 700 police calls." She said there may need to be a call made to current DA Coty Wamp to shut down the Motel 6.

Calls to Motel 6 have ranged from rape to fentanyl overdoses to DOA, it was stated. Mr. Patel said Motel 6 does not have strict standards like a Hilton-type brand. He said, "They've still got their brand up out there."

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Union Gospel Mission Preparing To Serve As Budgetel Closes In East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
PHOTOS: Red Bank Girls Hosts Brainerd In Hall Of Champions Contest
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Turns Down Plan To Convert Problem Brainerd Motel To Work Force Apartments
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Church On 10th Street Overrun With Homeless
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Votes 7-2 To Approve Rezoning For Airport Inn Homeless Project
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Union Gospel Mission Preparing To Serve As Budgetel Closes In East Ridge
  • 11/15/2022

The Union Gospel Mission has been made aware that the Budgetel Extended Stay of East Ridge will be forced to evict all its residents Wednesday morning and is busy preparing sack lunches to distribute ... more

Church On 10th Street Overrun With Homeless
  • 11/15/2022

The pastor of a church on E. 10th Street said a continuing influx of the homeless is causing issues for his church. Pastor Brandon Malone, of the Greater Faith Temple Missionary Baptist Church, ... more

Breaking News
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase In Tennessee
  • 11/15/2022
Quinton Jones, 18, Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Will Vote On Higher Wrecker Charges In 2 Weeks
  • 11/15/2022
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
  • 11/15/2022
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee Announces August 2023 Retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee Announces August 2023 Retirement
  • 11/15/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Seeking My Chattanooga Roots
  • 11/13/2022
Mike Carter Did Everything With Passion And Determination
  • 11/12/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
  • 11/15/2022
Lady Vols, Without Injured Horston, Suffer Rare Home Loss
  • 11/14/2022
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
  • 11/14/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
  • 11/14/2022
Happenings
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
  • 11/15/2022
Volunteer Wauhatchie Chapter Dedicates Grave Markers
  • 11/15/2022
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
  • 11/14/2022
Whitfield Firefighter Phillip Bowling, ‘Sparky’ In The Clown Posse, Is September Employee Of The Month
  • 11/15/2022
Life With Ferris: Never Trust A Hungry Cook
  • 11/14/2022
Entertainment
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
  • 11/15/2022
New Syndicated Radio Show Comes To Chattanooga
  • 11/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
  • 11/15/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
  • 11/14/2022
Upcoming Dance Events At Barking Legs Theatre
  • 11/14/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Annual Revenue Exceeds $12 Billion For First Time
  • 11/15/2022
Chattanooga Gas Offers Tips To Protect Customers From Utility Fraud
  • 11/15/2022
Text Request Unveils 2023 State Of Business Texting Report
  • 11/15/2022
Real Estate
46 Townhomes Planned At Corner Of Central, McCallie
  • 11/14/2022
168 Townhomes Planned On Caine Lane Near South Chickamauga Creek Greenway
  • 11/14/2022
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
  • 11/15/2022
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
  • 11/15/2022
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
  • 11/14/2022
Living Well
20 Erlanger Employees Celebrated With October Spotlight Awards
  • 11/15/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
  • 11/15/2022
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Memories
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Joint Partnership Announced For Future Tourism Opportunities In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/15/2022
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
  • 11/14/2022
"Lord I Surrender" Conference Presented By Hope Unlimited Ministry Is Nov. 19
  • 11/15/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Obituaries
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
  • 11/15/2022
Charlotte Henley Gallant
Charlotte Henley Gallant
  • 11/15/2022
Charles Edward Morrison
Charles Edward Morrison
  • 11/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
  • 11/15/2022
Ashley, Charles, Jr. (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022