Man, 24, Critically Injured In Wreck On Mountain View Drive Late Tuesday Night

A man, 24, was critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Mountain View Drive late Tuesday night.

At 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the accident at 6401 Mountain View Dr.

According to investigators, the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck several objects before coming to rest.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle at the time of the emergency response. He was extracted from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.