Latest Headlines

Red Bank Considering Adding 2 More Parks

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
  • Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank has a goal for every resident to live within a 10-minute walk from a city park. The council was told that two properties have been identified as viable additional parks. Both are areas of vacant property. One of the locations is referred to as the Swope property and the other as the Hixson property. Both are in areas that would help the city meet its goal, said City Manager Martin Granum.

City Attorney Arnold Stulce recommended the plan that will give the city the most time to make a decision, which will be coming to an agreement with the seller, including a price and with the time for the city do its due diligence. He said if the owner is asked to remove the listing from a public sale,  they would need to be compensated for keeping it off the market. The three commissioners present agreed it would be a good idea to move forward.

John Alexander told the commissioners that there is the possibility that by doing a special census, Red Bank could benefit by receiving more state shared taxes. A special census is allowed to be done in the years following the U.S. Census Bureau’s population count that takes place every 10 years. Mr. Alexander said it is likely that the population in the city has increased along with the increase of new developments that have been taking place recently.

Red Bank currently receives $166 per person. The city manager recommended for the city’s staff to do the legwork such as sending mailers and going door to door, which would be the least expensive way to perform the count. After the numbers are collected, he said SETD, (Southeast Tennessee Development District) would validate the count. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton cautioned that more money should not be spent to do a special census than the city stands to gain in taxes. Mr. Alexander said that the new count could be done up to three times in the 10 years between each U.S. census. If not done, he said that the state tax Red Bank receives would be based on the current data for seven more years, even as the population in the town increases.

The commission authorized an agreement for temporary labor services to help the current public works staff picking up leaves this season. The amount of the contract is up to $18,000 and will provide for four workers. Cleaning up the leaves is not expected to start until late December or early January.

The public works department will be getting two new trailer mounted traffic control signs. This is a budgeted item. It will be paid for with $23,000 that was a gift from the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation. The remaining $10,000 will come from State Street Aid money.

Eight small municipalities in Hamilton County are co-permittees for the  Phase II stormwater program for water quality. To receive the permit for this work, all of the towns participating in the interlocal agreement must approve it in writing. Tuesday night, the commissioners authorized Mayor Hollie Berry  to sign the agreement on behalf of Red Bank.

A public hearing at the commission meeting was for developer Steve Pickett’s property at 2622 Berkley Dr. He originally purchased two lots and planned to build two single family houses on them. An adjoining neighbor later offered to sell a strip from his property to the builder. That made the property large enough to create three lots and build three houses. But the original condition that allowed only two houses had to be amended before three buildings could be approved. Prior to approving the amendment, a neighbor asked the city to help stop stormwater runoff that comes from a pipe on the vacant building lot and ends in his yard. He was told that the runoff issues will be addressed in the permitting process. The city is prohibited from doing work on private property, said Attorney Stulce, so it will have to be done by the property owner. Mr. Pickett, the owner and builder, said his plan is to redirect the stormwater to an appropriate location which he expects could help the neighbor’s runoff issues. Three houses were approved for this property.

The council also approved a special exemption permit to allow two additional apartment buildings to be built at 300 W. Midvale Ave. in the Midvale Heights Apartment complex. When the complex was originally built in the 1970’s, the plan was for seven buildings, but just five were built. The apartments have a new owner who is bringing the old buildings up to code and, after getting approval, will be adding two buildings. The city’s planning commission had recommended approving the additional buildings.

This was the last meeting as a Red Bank Commissioner for Ruth Jeno who has been on the commission for three terms including serving as mayor. She said, “My heart is in Red Bank.” Her hope is for the new commissioners to govern for all people, "not for just a select group.” She thanked Attorney Stulce for being the steady one whenever there were problems during the time that she was on the commission. The commissioner said she was proud of accomplishments made during her years in service to the city  which  include the creation of White Oak Park that used to be a landfill and building a community center where only a pavilion was before. During her tenure, the city was successful in keeping the new middle school inside Red Bank City limits by doing a land swap for what were previously ball fields. She said she wants the use of the old Red Bank Middle School property to be decided by Red Bank residents by putting it on a ballot.

Mayor Berry announced that the Red Bank Lions Club will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday in the parking lot of Food City in Red Bank. The request is to bring non-perishable foods. And on Thursday the Red Bank Community Food Pantry will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.

Vice Mayor Dalton said that Red Bank Elementary is collecting new toys and family games for the Northside Neighborhood Christmas drive. They will be distributed to families and children in Red Bank.

The city will celebrate the small businesses that are located in Red Bank on Nov. 26 which has been declared as Small Business Saturday.

The city’s offices will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving. Mr. Granum told the commissioners that he is now ready to do annual performance reviews for the city employees that report to him. And on this coming Friday, he said it is expected that Hamilton County will certify the Red Bank election. The newly elected commissioners will be sworn in during the next commission meeting on Dec. 6.

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Considering Adding 2 More Parks
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2022
Man, 24, Critically Injured In Wreck On Mountain View Drive Late Tuesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2022
CCS Slips By Soddy Daisy In Double Overtime
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/15/2022
Chattanooga Women Set To Host Tennessee State Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 11/15/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Union Gospel Mission Preparing To Serve As Budgetel Closes In East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Breaking News
Red Bank Considering Adding 2 More Parks
  • 11/16/2022

The city of Red Bank has a goal for every resident to live within a 10-minute walk from a city park. The council was told that two properties have been identified as viable additional parks. ... more

Man, 24, Critically Injured In Wreck On Mountain View Drive Late Tuesday Night
  • 11/16/2022

A man, 24, was critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Mountain View Drive late Tuesday night. At 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the accident at 6401 Mountain View Dr. ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Union Gospel Mission Preparing To Serve As Budgetel Closes In East Ridge
  • 11/15/2022
Church On 10th Street Overrun With Homeless
  • 11/15/2022
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase In Tennessee
  • 11/15/2022
Quinton Jones, 18, Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Will Vote On Higher Wrecker Charges In 2 Weeks
  • 11/15/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Seeking My Chattanooga Roots
  • 11/13/2022
Mike Carter Did Everything With Passion And Determination
  • 11/12/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
  • 11/15/2022
Lady Vols, Without Injured Horston, Suffer Rare Home Loss
  • 11/14/2022
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
  • 11/14/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Chattanooga Women Set To Host Tennessee State Wednesday
  • 11/15/2022
Happenings
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
  • 11/15/2022
Volunteer Wauhatchie Chapter Dedicates Grave Markers
  • 11/15/2022
Did You Know? Banned Books Week
Did You Know? Banned Books Week
  • 11/16/2022
Whitfield Firefighter Phillip Bowling, ‘Sparky’ In The Clown Posse, Is September Employee Of The Month
  • 11/15/2022
Life With Ferris: Never Trust A Hungry Cook
  • 11/14/2022
Entertainment
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
  • 11/15/2022
New Syndicated Radio Show Comes To Chattanooga
  • 11/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
  • 11/15/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
  • 11/14/2022
Upcoming Dance Events At Barking Legs Theatre
  • 11/14/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Annual Revenue Exceeds $12 Billion For First Time
  • 11/15/2022
Chattanooga Gas Offers Tips To Protect Customers From Utility Fraud
  • 11/15/2022
Text Request Unveils 2023 State Of Business Texting Report
  • 11/15/2022
Real Estate
46 Townhomes Planned At Corner Of Central, McCallie
  • 11/14/2022
168 Townhomes Planned On Caine Lane Near South Chickamauga Creek Greenway
  • 11/14/2022
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
  • 11/15/2022
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
  • 11/15/2022
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
  • 11/14/2022
Living Well
20 Erlanger Employees Celebrated With October Spotlight Awards
  • 11/15/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
  • 11/15/2022
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Memories
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Joint Partnership Announced For Future Tourism Opportunities In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/15/2022
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
  • 11/14/2022
"Lord I Surrender" Conference Presented By Hope Unlimited Ministry Is Nov. 19
  • 11/15/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Obituaries
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
  • 11/15/2022
Charlotte Henley Gallant
Charlotte Henley Gallant
  • 11/15/2022
Charles Edward Morrison
Charles Edward Morrison
  • 11/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
  • 11/15/2022
Ashley, Charles, Jr. (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022