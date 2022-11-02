Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 
436 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL 
514 HARWOOD DR. RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER 10,000.00

BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA 
388 STEWARDS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAUL, ERMA NICOLE 
4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPELAND, CHAKIA 
5614 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CRADDOCK, DANIEL F 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CREWS, LISA DIANE 
3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT 
5780 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE 
4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA 
2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, SANDRA GAIL 
4601 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
7342 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 373432371 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063324 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J 
3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072011 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

HAYES, MARK ERIC 
1001 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA 
1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE 
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOPEZ, LANA MARIE 
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN 
2525 IP FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORRIS, AMANDA INEZ 
2726 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NICHOLS, ADAM LEE 
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH

ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA 
3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

QUALLS, RANDY DELANE 
50 GENERAL DAVIS RD FT OGLETHROPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RASH, ALISON CHRISTY 
19191 COUNTY LINE ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
25 S Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374114284 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER)

THOMAS, HUNTER THEODORE 
1502 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO 
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, JAMES E 
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEULLE III RESAE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SHEDULE II RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TYSON, LILLIE REBECCA 
119 EASTVIEW DRIVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITFIELD, TONY EUGENE 
2049 FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD DOUGLASVILLE, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 10,000.00
BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAUL, ERMA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRADDOCK, DANIEL F
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, SANDRA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, LANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
MORRIS, AMANDA INEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
QUALLS, RANDY DELANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/13/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RASH, ALISON CHRISTY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER)
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEULLE III RESAE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SHEDULE II RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

