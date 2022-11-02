Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
436 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
514 HARWOOD DR. RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER 10,000.00
BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA
388 STEWARDS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAUL, ERMA NICOLE
4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COPELAND, CHAKIA
5614 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CRADDOCK, DANIEL F
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CREWS, LISA DIANE
3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT
5780 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE
4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA
2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, SANDRA GAIL
4601 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
7342 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 373432371
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063324
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J
3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072011
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HAYES, MARK ERIC
1001 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LOPEZ, LANA MARIE
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN
2525 IP FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORRIS, AMANDA INEZ
2726 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH
ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
QUALLS, RANDY DELANE
50 GENERAL DAVIS RD FT OGLETHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RASH, ALISON CHRISTY
19191 COUNTY LINE ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
25 S Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374114284
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER)
THOMAS, HUNTER THEODORE
1502 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, JAMES E
4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEULLE III RESAE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SHEDULE II RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TYSON, LILLIE REBECCA
119 EASTVIEW DRIVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITFIELD, TONY EUGENE
2049 FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD DOUGLASVILLE, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
