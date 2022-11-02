Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

436 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

514 HARWOOD DR. RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OVER 10,000.00



BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA

388 STEWARDS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAUL, ERMA NICOLE

4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COPELAND, CHAKIA

5614 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CRADDOCK, DANIEL F

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CREWS, LISA DIANE

3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT

5780 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOUGLAS, SANDRA GAIL

4601 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

7342 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 373432371

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063324

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J

3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072011

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



HAYES, MARK ERIC

1001 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA

1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE

801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LOPEZ, LANA MARIE

4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)



MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN

2525 IP FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MORRIS, AMANDA INEZ

2726 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NICHOLS, ADAM LEE

5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH



ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA

3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO

2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



QUALLS, RANDY DELANE

50 GENERAL DAVIS RD FT OGLETHROPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RASH, ALISON CHRISTY

19191 COUNTY LINE ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

25 S Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374114284

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE

4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER)



THOMAS, HUNTER THEODORE

1502 LEE ST SE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR



THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO

905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, JAMES E

4807 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEULLE III RESAE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SHEDULE II RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TYSON, LILLIE REBECCA

119 EASTVIEW DRIVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WHITFIELD, TONY EUGENE

2049 FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD DOUGLASVILLE, 000000000

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 10,000.00 BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAUL, ERMA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRADDOCK, DANIEL F

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, SANDRA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE