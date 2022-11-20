Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Saturday Night

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched just after 10 p.m. on Saturday to a reported residential structure fire at 6535 Harbor View Drive in the Hidden Harbor community.





Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flame visible. All residents had evacuated the home after being alerted by smoke detectors.

An aggressive interior attack was immediately initiated containing the fire to the bedroom of origin.There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.





Damages are estimated at $15,000. The cause was undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.

Response included companies from Dallas Bay Stations 1 & 2.