Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 14-20:

HANNAH ZACHARY JOSEPH W/M 25 FELONY SELF AGG ASSAULT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND

MITCHELL STACY KENNETH W/M 51 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY - FVA

MCGILL RYAN SCOTT W/M 22 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY UNLAWFUL CONDUCT DURING 911 CALL, SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WADE KATTIE LARISSA W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SARRELL GORDON ANDREW W/M 62 MISD OFFICER KIRBY SUSPENDED LICENSE

BARNES TERREATHA LEANN W/F 42 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

WATKINS CASEY JUNE W/F 28 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 46 MISD OFFICER HINCH TERRORISTIC THREATS

WILLIAMS DANNY RAY W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA – MISD X2

MELTON MARY JANE W/F 66 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI LESS SAFE, FOLLOWING TO CLOSE

PHILLIPS WINSTON TERRELL W/M 47 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, FLEEING/ELUDING

MCFALLS JACOB BRADLEY W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER MANNING PROBATION VIOLATION

EADES MICHAEL KNIGHT W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS SUSPENDED LICENSE, POSS OF METH

MOORE KEVIN DERRICK W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER SMITH WARRANT, POSS OF METH

CURTIN NICHOLAS ALEN W/M 33 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

LARGENT JACOB TYLER W/M 28 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

MCNABB CHRISTY JEAN W/F 53 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOMBLE AMANDA LYNN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER MANNING PROBATION VIOLATION

EVETT JR STEVEN ANTHONY W/M 19 MISD OFFICER MANNING FTA

JACKSON MARK WAYNE W/M 24 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SPEEDING, FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WHITNER BREANNA KAY W/F 20 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

POE TAYLOR ABRAHAM W/M 21 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH SEAN CHRISTOPHER W/M 48 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

NEELEY EDGAR CHARLES W/M 41 FELONY

JOHNSON ABRAHAM DENVER W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

TEETERS JOSHUA WAYNE W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VOLATION x2

JONES BYRON RENE B/M 34 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CALLOWAY TAMESHIA SHAWNTAY B/M 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER FTA

ELLIS JOSHUA BEAUDREA W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION

MORGAN MELISSA ANN W/F 41 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

RICHARDSON SIERRA CHEYENNE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JACKSON KELSEY CHARELENE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

WOLFFORD CLINT MATTHEW W/M 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE -- -- -- OFFICER RUSS --

COEN ANDREW DAVID W/M 40 MISD OFFICER AVANS FTA

QUINN CHARLES WILLIAM W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER AVANS PROBATION VIOLATION

JARNIGAN JOEL RAY W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS FTA x6

CLARK RICHARD BRENT W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

SMITH JEFFERY MONROE W/M -- -- -- RETURN FROM FURLOGH

HARDIN MATTHEW DAVID W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VILATION

LOPEZ LOARCA FRANCISCA MARICELLA H/F 19 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

O’SHAE JONATHAN PATRICK-PAUL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

BAILEY CHARLES CHRISTOPHER W/M 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI - DRUGS

BORK JONATHAN LAWRENCE W/M 42 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED LICENSE

LOFTIN DOUGLAS SHAWN W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

PLOTT MATTHEW LEE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

MCDOWELL JOSHUA GLENN W/M 35 MISD OFFICER SMITH SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAIL LIGHT REQ’D

WOODFIN COREY MICHAEL W/M 46 OFFICER ASH – SELF WEEKENDER

WILSON STEPHANIE LEANN W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER BARRETT FTA, PROBATION VIOLATION

PUSKAS MICHAEL RAYMOND W/M 63 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, TURN SIGNAL

TYRRELL JAMES MAATHEW W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS OF METH, NO TURN SIGNAL, SUSPENDED LICENSE

TRAYLOR HEATHER DELYNN W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON DUI, CHILD ENDANGERMENT, GIVING FALSO INFO TO OFFICERS

MCDONALD DANIEL JACOB W/M 33 MISD OFFICER STEPHENS ILLEGAL DUMPING

DELANEY MARK ANTHONEY W/M 59 MISD OFFICER BREWER VIOLATION OF TPO

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 SELF WEEKENDER

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 SELF WEEKENDER

PIKURITZ KAILEE ANNE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, FTML

HUNTER BRYCON WILLIAM W/M 28 MISD SELF / OFFICER ASH WARRANT

CARTER DEANNA LYNN W/F 50 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI

RADCLIFF JEFFERY DEAN W/M 61 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, FTML, PUBLIC INDECENCY