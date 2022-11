Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 21-27:

BROWN JAKILA NICOLE W/F 18 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO TAILIGHTS

IGLASIAS SANDRO CHEO H/M 24 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

COCHRAN MICHAEL JEROME W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CALDWELL TRAVIS RUSSELL B/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

LANGSTON JUSTIN CHASE W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DEDMAN DARIAN JUSTICE H/M 24 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMAS BENNIE ROGERS B/M 57 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DAVIS JERRY NELSON W/M 66 FELONY OFFICER WALTHOUR FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE x2, DUI-DRUGS, SPEEDING, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

NICHOLS CHRISTOPHER SHANE W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

COOPER LARRY DON W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

VALENCIO REYNOSO MENDEZ H/M 28 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, CELL PHONE VIOLATION

WILSON-ROACH ALLIE AUSBAND W/F 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MCAFEE ALEX WAYNE W/M 25 MISD OFFICER TERRY SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE RECKLESS DRIVING

HOGUE RYAN CHASE W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSS. OF METH, FTA

HOGUE JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS FTA (F) x2, FTA (M)

TURNER AMARREON KENTREL B/M 19 FELONY D.O.C. HOLD FOR COURT

JOHNSON STORMY GAIL W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF ELDERLY PERSON, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

YOTT NICHOLAS SEAN W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL FTA, BOND SURRENDER

SMITH JEFFERY MONROE W/M -- -- SELF BACK FROM FURLOUGH

HERRELL EMILY CATHERINE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE x2

LOPEZ- BRAVO ERICK ABIGAEL W/M 39 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING, SEALT BELT VIOLATION x3

GONZALEZ PATRICIA FONESCA B/F 51 MISD OFFICER GILREATH CRIMINAL TRESPASS-DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

BISHOP HAYDEN JAMES W/M 18 MISD OFFICER HAVEN POSS OF MARIJUANA

BRYON COLE GARY B/M 56 MISD OFFICER CARTER SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FTML

BURKE ERIC SHON W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL PROBATION VIOLATION

MURRAY LANDON KEITH W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL FALSE IMPRISONMENT, BATTERY – FVA, FTA

TARPKIN MARTEEC LASHAWN B/M 35 MISD HART GSP NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, REVOKED LICENSE

SHROPSHIRE JACOB ANTONIO B/M 35 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, BURGLARY, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

APOSTOLE THEODORE HOWARD W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER DOYLE PROBATION VIOLATION

WADE RONDALE NMN B/M 33 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SIMPLE ASSAULT

EATON ROBERT LEE W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER BREWER PROBATION VIOLATION

HARGIS BONNY SUE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS FTA

CARTER JOHN HARDY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING WHILKE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SAVNTINI ARENOUS LEVITICUS W/M 62 -- SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

MARLOW JEFFERY RAY W/M 59 MISD OFFICER DAWSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPPEDING, NO PROOF INSURANCE, AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY

DYER BRANDIS ROSEMARY B/F 29 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DUI-MULTPILE SUBSTANCES, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY

HEADRICK JAMIE HEATHER W/F 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FTML, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

CLARK JACOB ALAN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, CELL PHONE VIOLATION

BRIDGEMAN FREDGINALD NMN B/M 41 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

PIERCE MICHAEL DALEN W/M 56 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, OPEN CONTAINER

BLACK JERRY ETHAN W/M 24 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING

HUGHES JOSHUA RYAN W/M 29 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA

PARRIS RONALD LAMAR W/M 70 MISD OFFICER MOSS FTA

ANDERSON JASON LAMAR W/M 39 MISD OFFICER MOSS FTA x2

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -- SELF WEEKENDER

GAMLEN CODY LEE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI, SPEEDING

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 -- SELF WEEKENDER

QUEEN ROY DAVID W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER MATTESON AGG. ASSAULT- FVA

RICE WILLIAM NMN W/M 67 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL

GALLANT STEVEN BLAKE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

UVALLE JULIAN JOSEPH W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MOSS PROBATION VIOLATION

YANCEY GAVIN TAYLOR W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER ALFORD GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, TERRORISTIC ACTS, POSS. OF METH, EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF ELDERLY PERSON

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSS. OF METH

CRAWFORD DAKOTA ASHTON W/M 26 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

WALKER PHILLIP CURTIS W/M 58 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, OPEN CONTAINER