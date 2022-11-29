Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend

Police were asked to check on a man at BP, 712 Signal Mountain Road, who was eating from the trash and acting strange. The employee who called wanted to have the man leave the property. Police spoke with the man and he was trespassed from the location.

* * *

A woman at the Hampton Inn at 74 Starview Lane told police her car had been damaged. Police saw a dent and several scratches to the lower part of the driver side rear passenger door. The woman valued the damage around $600. Police believe the incident is tied to two other cases. A rock with several areas chipped off indicating strike points was found in close proximity to the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police sometime overnight someone entered his locked Nissan Altima and stole his Gucci sunglasses and a small bottle of perfume. The suspects damaged the window trim on the rear passenger window.

* * *

A man on Young Avenue told police sometime overnight someone entered his wife's unlocked 2019 Volvo XE60 and stole her Lenovo laptop.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street called police to report someone got into her vehicle and stole several items. She believes she left her vehicle unlocked. She said there was scratches on her vehicle and the window tints on the driver and passenger door were scratched.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man standing with a cardboard sign at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and 37th Street. The man told police he had driven into Chattanooga from Pelham so he wouldn't be recognized. Police told the man he couldn’t stand on the corner and panhandle. He left the area.

* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court wanted to make a report in reference to a woman who cursed at her while following her home from the Library. The woman said a black female, in her 40s wearing Adidas pants, tall and heavy-set, cursed at her and followed her on her way home from the library, on foot. Police canvassed the area but the woman had already left the scene. The woman said she believes the woman is inside of one of the apartments nearby and she is not allowed to be on the property. She was asked to call back should the woman return.

* * *

While on a call at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr., an elderly woman asked police for a ride. Police ran the woman and she came back with no warrants and was transported from Walmart to the Inn Town Suites.

* * *

Police were called by a Hot Worx employee at 2545 Lifestyle Way. The employee said she has been having ongoing issues with a homeless man. She said he has been disrupting business and won't leave the property. An officer found the man and trespassed him from the property.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police someone got into his vehicle and stole some items. He said there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Vine Street told police someone stole both tires off her bicycle. She said it happened while the bike was chained up.

* * *

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she was in a heated argument with her boyfriend. Both reported it was verbal and not physical. A witness confirmed that it was verbal only and was not physical. A warrant check was conducted for all there, showing no active warrants. Per the woman’s request, she was transported home to W. 14th Street without incident.