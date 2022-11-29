Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, BARRY MALONE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BIDELMAN, LESLIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/09/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) BINFORD, DEANGELO L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BROWN, DOMINIQUE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DIAZ-DIAZ, OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

STALKING EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS) GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 GREER, COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GROSS, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY GUYE, CHRISTINA D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARVEY, MIKE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/25/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

HODGES, WARREN R

Age at Arrest: 89

Date of Birth: 07/31/1933

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOOPER, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES JOHNSON, TAMRA SHARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, DURELL RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, SHANICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LOVELACE, MYKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MILLIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIZIC, NOAH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/22/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION MOORE, LEANA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOREHEAD, ALEXA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION NEAL, HALEY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NORMAN, KIMBERLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OLIVER, AALIYAH DEMETRIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT