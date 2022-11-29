Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, BARRY MALONE 
2004 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BIDELMAN, LESLIE DAWN 
735 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA)

BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE 
1309 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROWN, DOMINIQUE DEWAYNE 
2419 E.

14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE 
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE 
469 CLIFT RD LOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE 
2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE 
202 THORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING

ELSTON, JOSEPH RONALD 
GOLDENROD CT OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE 
3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

GOODLOW, TALETHA DENISE 
5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY 
3225 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

GREER, COURTNEY 
7750 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GUYE, CHRISTINA D 
505 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARVEY, MIKE WAYNE 
1232 CRANBOOK DR HIXSON, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
608 N PARDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

HODGES, WARREN R 
165 HARBOR VIEW DR SPRING CITY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 89 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOOPER, MICHAEL EUGENE 
280 SHELL LANE DECATUR, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL 
6323 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

JOHNSON, TAMRA SHARIE 
3101 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111576 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, SHANICE NICOLE 
303 ASBURY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

LOVELACE, MYKAYLA 
1020 WEST 37 TH APT C304 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH 
501 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT 
724 ASTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MILLIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE 
290 ROCK SPRING CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIZIC, NOAH ANTHONY 
508 GOODWIN AVENUE ANNISTON, 36207 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

MOREHEAD, ALEXA 
1060 RED BELT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

NEAL, HALEY FAITH 
21 ROCK CREEK RD TRETON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NORMAN, KIMBERLY NICOLE 
1625 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

OLIVER, AALIYAH DEMETRIA 
1905 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRIDEMORE, MAKAYLA HOPE 
309 HAWTHORNE ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR 
4710 ARROW HEAD TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374112432 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN 
3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL 
10511 BRICKHILL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE 
21 E 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA 
1235 Poplar Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEGENER, STACY IRENE 
5515 USEPPA DR AVE MARIA, 34142 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, SHADERICKA ELICIA 
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD 
9118 SIR HUDSON CT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI 
1 E 11TH ST APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 374022784 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, BARRY MALONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BIDELMAN, LESLIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA)
BINFORD, DEANGELO L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROWN, DOMINIQUE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DIAZ-DIAZ, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
GREER, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
GUYE, CHRISTINA D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARVEY, MIKE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HODGES, WARREN R
Age at Arrest: 89
Date of Birth: 07/31/1933
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOOPER, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
JOHNSON, TAMRA SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, DURELL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGSTON, SHANICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LOVELACE, MYKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MILLIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MIZIC, NOAH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MOORE, LEANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOREHEAD, ALEXA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NEAL, HALEY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NORMAN, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OLIVER, AALIYAH DEMETRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, SHADERICKA ELICIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

