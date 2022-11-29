Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, BARRY MALONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BIDELMAN, LESLIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA)
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BROWN, DOMINIQUE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DIAZ-DIAZ, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, STANLEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
|
|GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GREER, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GUYE, CHRISTINA D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HARVEY, MIKE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HODGES, WARREN R
Age at Arrest: 89
Date of Birth: 07/31/1933
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HOOPER, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|JOHNSON, TAMRA SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, DURELL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANGSTON, SHANICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LOVELACE, MYKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MILLIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MIZIC, NOAH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|MOORE, LEANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOREHEAD, ALEXA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|NEAL, HALEY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NORMAN, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|OLIVER, AALIYAH DEMETRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TEICHROEW, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, SHADERICKA ELICIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|