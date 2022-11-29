Man In Stolen Vehicles Causes 2 Crashes On Bonny Oaks Drive

Police said a man crashed one stolen vehicle, then wrecked a second one on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday morning.

The first collision same as a box truck was turning into an auto and towing business across from Jack's Bait & Tackle Shop.

The man at the time was driving a pickup from RP Homes. He slammed into the back of the box truck.

Despite substantial damage to both vehicles, the man got out of the vehicle and ran off. He then stole a second vehicle that belonged to a man who had gotten out to help the driver of the box truck.

The suspect then drove on down Bonny Oaks Drive in that stolen vehicle and struck another box truck.

Chattanooga Police said they were notified shortly before 9 a.m. of multiple carjackings in the area of the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks.

Police were already en route to an accident with injuries in the same location.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the first victim who advised a man entered his vehicle and tried to take it. The suspect then exited the first vehicle and attempted to take another vehicle. The suspect was unable to gain control of the second vehicle and left the area on foot.

Neither victim sustained injuries.