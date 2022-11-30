Latest Headlines

Homeless Removed From "Unsanctioned Camp" On City Property Off 11th Street

  Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Homeless who have been living on city property at an "unsanctioned camp" off 11th Street were being removed on Wednesday.
 
The site is at 740 E. 11th near a "sanctioned" encampment site that was set up earlier and offers some services.
 
A homeless spokesman said the sanctioned camp is full.
 
City officials said, "The land that they are on is uncapped former industrial land, and environmental regulators have said that it is not safe for camping.
For comparison, when we established the temporary sanctioned encampment, we capped the land to ensure the safety of the residents there.

"The safety of our residents is this administration’s highest priority, so the handful of people camping adjacent to the temporary sanctioned encampment were given two weeks notice to vacate.

"Those who did not take the opportunity to move elsewhere during the two-week period will still have the opportunity to use the city funded cold-weather shelter when temperatures drop.

"Anyone experiencing homelessness or who needs help with food or utility bills should call 211."
