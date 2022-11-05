Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Neighbor Slashed Her Tire; Woman Won't Return To Midnight Mart Due To Rude Employee

  • Saturday, November 5, 2022

A woman on Lavender Trail told police the rear driver side tire of her maroon Hyundai Sonata had been slashed. An officer saw three small cuts on the outside of the tire. The woman suspected the neighbor had slashed the tire, but didn’t see her do it. The officer attempted to contact the neighbor, but received no answer.

* * *

The tavern manager at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. at 1208 King St. called police and said he discovered some graffiti on the wall by the front door. The graffiti had been spraypainted and consisted of obscene drawings with the word "Pervert". He believes this is in response to a video that went viral that is related to the bar. The estimated cost of repairs is around $50.

* * *

A woman on Adams Street called police to report her stolen moped. She didn’t have any vehicle information, such as a tag (it hasn't been tagged) and she didn’t have the VIN (it is street legal). She is going to attempt to locate this information and contact police when she has it so it can be entered into NCIC. It is a 100 percent electric scooter and she said the battery will die soon as it is not charged. The moped is a black and white, zebra paint scheme with a large cargo box on the rear. The scooter was bolo'd. The woman said she also had some personal items in the storage carrier, including striped fingerless gloves, glasses, and a notebook.

* * *

A man called police to say people were on his property and had messed up his gravel with a backhoe or lift. He wanted police to speak with them and ask them to stay off his property. Police responded and spoke with the owner of HomeRX, who said he was having gravel put in and would replace the misplaced gravel.

* * *

A woman on Mansion Circle said someone called her claiming to be with Amazon. She didn’t give them any personal information and hung up on them. She has since checked her bank accounts and found that they have not been accessed.

* * *

A woman on Cecelia Drive told police her trailer was stolen from her driveway. The only description she had was that it was black, had a bent fender, security doors propped up on the railing of the trailer, and it had two flat tires. A witness saw a black SUV pull off with the trailer going south on Cecelia Drive. He identified the trailer exactly as the woman described it. She had a security camera on her house, but the wire was cut.

* * *

Police were called to I-24 westbound where a lamp post had fallen into the roadway. Police suspect the post was hit by a vehicle, but there were no vehicles on scene.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Northpoint Boulevard where an intoxicated man was lost and trying to get home. He was offered a ride home to Lake Resort Drive without incident.

* * *

A man told police a white Nissan Rogue was following close behind him on Veterans Bridge who passed him and then brake checked. He attempted to avoid a hit but barely tapped the other vehicle. His car had no new damage. He didn’t want to make a crash report. A woman also called in about the crash but when officers attempted to locate her, she was gone. On call back, she didn’t answer.

* * *

A man was dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. He was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

Employees of Sweet Basil at 5855 Brainerd Road called police when a customer left a firearm at the restaurant. It was a Tarus revolver. Police retrieved the gun and transported it to CPD property.

* * *

A woman told police the employee at Midnight Mart, 4833 Bonny Oaks Dr., was rude to her and then came out and took pictures of her and her vehicle. The woman said she wanted a report made and was not going to come back to the gas station.

