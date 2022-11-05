Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI

3008 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

1318 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063001

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURNETTE, KEVIN RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37418Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISMBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISMCADORETTE, ZACHARY ANDREW645 GRIFFIN RD LOOKOUT MNT, 30750Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AUTOVANDALISMTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOVANDALISMBURGLARY OF AUTOVANDALISMCAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN401 MCFARLENE ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTCUMMINGS, BERTHA LUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR1611 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DYE, JOHN ADAM313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFIELDS, JOSEPH E3802 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFISHER, DEMETRICE D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYFLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE137 LIVEOAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFRADY, JOHNNY EARL3618 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRADY, MITCHELL RAY1141 ARCHER POND SMITH RD ADRIANE, 31002Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHALE, TENYA ELENA8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON3053 TOWER WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHICKS, CARL LHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHILL, KENNETH BERNARD1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, WESLEY NMN3476 HIGHLAND AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, AVERY WYTUN113 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORKNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY1512 HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATT RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE9329 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARTIN, ZACHARY CHASE1603 WENDY CIR SODDY DAISY, 373793836Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA915 S SEMIONOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CANMIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS314 MCBROWN RD APT 37A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, JAMES LLOYD1706 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 373434933Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE605 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY Dayton, 37323Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPARRA, ALBERTO300 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POST, DEBRA ANN16 FARROW PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSTALKINGPRUITT, STEVEN JACOB3827 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113929Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVEHICULAR ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROMERO-ROMERO, WILMER ANTONIO1907 MICHIGAN AVE NE CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, BRIAN KEITH2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TARTER, SAMARA IMANI3600 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSETHOMAS, JENNIFER1409 NORWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, JONATHAN DANIEL4310 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113012Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVASQUEZ, CARLOS3604 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, JASON L61 RED BUD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, SAUNJAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM CADORETTE, ZACHARY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM CAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, BERTHA L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/20/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FISHER, DEMETRICE D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FRADY, JOHNNY EARL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRADY, MITCHELL RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/15/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HILL, KENNETH BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, AVERY WYTUN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/02/1983

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARTIN, ZACHARY CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARKER, JAMES LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE PARRA, ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POST, DEBRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STALKING PRUITT, STEVEN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

