Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 5, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, SAUNJAE 
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI 
3008 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE 
1318 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063001 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37418 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM

CADORETTE, ZACHARY ANDREW 
645 GRIFFIN RD LOOKOUT MNT, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM

CAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN 
401 MCFARLENE ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUMMINGS, BERTHA L 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE 
1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR 
1611 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FIELDS, JOSEPH E 
3802 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FISHER, DEMETRICE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 
11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE 
137 LIVEOAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FRADY, JOHNNY EARL 
3618 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRADY, MITCHELL RAY 
1141 ARCHER POND SMITH RD ADRIANE, 31002 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HALE, TENYA ELENA 
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON 
3053 TOWER WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKS, CARL L 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HILL, KENNETH BERNARD 
1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WESLEY NMN 
3476 HIGHLAND AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, AVERY WYTUN 
113 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY 
1512 HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATT RESCUE MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE 
9329 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN, ZACHARY CHASE 
1603 WENDY CIR SODDY DAISY, 373793836 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA 
915 S SEMIONOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CAN

MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS 
314 MCBROWN RD APT 37A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, JAMES LLOYD 
1706 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 373434933 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE 
605 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY Dayton, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

PARRA, ALBERTO 
300 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POST, DEBRA ANN 
16 FARROW PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STALKING

PRUITT, STEVEN JACOB 
3827 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA 
101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113929 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN 
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROMERO-ROMERO, WILMER ANTONIO 
1907 MICHIGAN AVE NE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRIAN KEITH 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TARTER, SAMARA IMANI 
3600 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

THOMAS, JENNIFER 
1409 NORWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, JONATHAN DANIEL 
4310 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113012 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

VASQUEZ, CARLOS 
3604 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON 
1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WRIGHT, JASON L 
61 RED BUD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
CADORETTE, ZACHARY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM
CAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, BERTHA L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FRADY, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRADY, MITCHELL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HILL, KENNETH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, AVERY WYTUN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1983
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN, ZACHARY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKER, JAMES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
PARRA, ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POST, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • STALKING
PRUITT, STEVEN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VASQUEZ, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
WRIGHT, JASON L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

