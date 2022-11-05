Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CERMENO-ROSAL, FRANCO YSAC
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051655
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FIELDS, JOSEPH E
3802 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, TENYA ELENA
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA
915 S SEMIONOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, OR CAN
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
314 MCBROWN RD APT 37A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROMERO-ROMERO, WILMER ANTONIO
1907 MICHIGAN AVE NE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
3600 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON
1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM
|
|CADORETTE, ZACHARY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM
|
|CAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUMMINGS, BERTHA L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/20/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIAZ-MACARIO, ABIGAIL DAVILMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FISHER, DEMETRICE D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FRADY, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRADY, MITCHELL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HILL, KENNETH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, AVERY WYTUN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1983
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LOMNICK, DEZMON TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, ZACHARY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PARKER, JAMES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
|
|PARRA, ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POST, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- STALKING
|
|PRUITT, STEVEN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VASQUEZ, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
|
|WRIGHT, JASON L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|